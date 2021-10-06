By Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
CONCORD — Business leaders are urging Congress to take action to curb climate change by supporting the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan, to be voted on this week.
They argued not only will measures to incentivize and invest in clean energy help the U.S. contribute to stopping the most catastrophic effects of climate change, but they can boost local economies.
Jim Doyle, president of the nonprofit coalition Business Forward, pointed to data that showed New Hampshire imported 100 percent of its fossil fuels in 2019, and switching to in-state renewables could generate $4 billion to buy local energy.
"Most states spend billions and many states spent tens of billions importing coal, oil and gas to power their economies," Doyle observed. "Renewables, solar and wind represent an opportunity to keep that money in-state, to essentially 'Buy Local.'"
Opponents of the budget-reconciliation bill contended it goes too far, and $3.5 trillion over a decade is too expensive. But Doyle countered the cost of climate change is too high not to take these steps. He added severe weather and extreme temperatures lead to financial impacts, from spiking commodity prices to disrupting supply chains and damaging plants and equipment.
Rob Werner, New Hampshire state director for the League of Conservation Voters, said among other climate resiliency measures, the national renewable-energy standard, which would require utility companies to get a certain amount of their power from renewable sources, would make a big difference in the Granite State.
"In New Hampshire, that would be very helpful because we have a relatively low renewable portfolio standard on the state level compared to our New England neighbors," Werner said. "To have a national standard would be very good."
A bipartisan physical infrastructure bill has already been passed by the Senate. In addition to climate resiliency, the Build Back Better bill includes expansions to the social safety net and changes to the tax code.
