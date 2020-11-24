LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire was recently recognized as the fastest growing bank in New Hampshire and the 39th fastest growing company in the state as reported by Business NH Magazine’s Top 100 Private Companies.
Bank of New Hampshire was once again the only bank to make the list.
“We are proud to stand among New Hampshire’s top private companies,” said Chris Logan, incoming president and CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “Our continued organic growth has been a result of our attention to premium customer service. We are fortunate to have a culture and staff that is focused on long-term relationships which has resulted in a dynamic and loyal customer base. Our growth is a positive byproduct of this effort.”
Bank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831, provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine.
With 23 banking offices throughout New Hampshire and assets of nearly $2 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. For more information, call (800) 832-0912 or go to BankNH.com.
