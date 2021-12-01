WASHINGTON D.C. – The Made in America Office at the Office of Management and Budget has unveiled a new Buy America waiver transparency process. Under this new guidance, the 24 largest federal agencies must enter proposed non-availability waivers into a digital portal on the Made in America Office website, allowing the public to review them — and give American companies and workers an opportunity to challenge waivers and compete for more federally funded contracts.
Smaller government agencies will be required to follow this new process by Jan. 1, 2022.
"The new guidance on Buy America waivers issued today by the Made in America Office is a welcome one,” said Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul. "For far too long, and in far too many cases, Buy America waivers have been handed out with little transparency, accountability, or oversight, leaving American manufacturers and workers in the dark about these opportunities while U.S. tax dollars rewarded offshoring and circumvention of the U.S. labor force.
"We applaud the Biden administration for prioritizing the reinvestment of federal taxpayer dollars back into American workers and companies. With the creation of a central Buy America waiver review process, U.S. companies and American workers will have a stronger voice and be better positioned to fulfill government procurement contracts and supply the inputs for federally assisted infrastructure spending.
"The recent enactment of the infrastructure bill gives the Biden administration powerful new tools to ensure that American workers have the first chance to supply the iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials to rebuild our nation. We look forward to working with the Made in America Office and the Biden administration on its implementation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.