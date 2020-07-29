FRANCONIA — The North Country Chamber Players will present the second weekend of free concerts for the White Mountains Music Festival at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia. The "Baroque Masterpieces" concerts will feature some of the most popular works written in the Baroque Period (1600-1750) and will include Handel's "Water Music, Suite No. 3" and Bach's beloved "Brandenburg Concerto No.2."
The programs begin with a suite from the incidental music for the stage play Abdelazer (“The Moor’s Revenge”) by the English composer Henry Purcell (1659–1695). Purcell is considered to be England's most important composer before the 20th century and his music presents a uniquely British style of Baroque music.
With the Concerto in D minor for Oboe and Strings (Op. 9, No.2) we have what is considered to be Tomaso Albinoni's best solo concerto. Based in Venice, Albinoni was primarily an opera composer but wrote many works for solo instruments and was the first Italian composer to write an oboe concerto.
George Frederick Handel, although German, had a very successful career in England and was its preeminent Baroque composer. His "Water Music, Suite No. 3" was composed for a boating party held by King George in 1717. The premiere was given on a barge on the river Thames as all musicians and guests floated to his house at Chelsea.
The Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) wrote over 500 solo concertos for orchestra and solo instruments. The Concerto for Flute in C minor is one of the most virtuosic compositions in the entire Baroque repertoire and considered to be the jewel of Vivaldi's mature style concertos.
Johann Sebastian Bach's "Brandenburg Concerto No. 2" enjoys a very special place in the hearts of the North Country Chamber Players. In 1977, a performance of the work by members of the current Chamber Players at the Franconia Town Hall, and its enthusiastic reception, led directly to the formation of the North Country Chamber Players in 1978. It is one of the most loved and often performed works in the entire Baroque repertoire and features Bach's most unconventional group of soloists: Violin, Flute, Oboe and Trumpet (often performed on French Horn) with orchestra accompaniment. It is certainly deserving of a prominent place in any celebration of "Baroque Masterpieces."
These one-hour programs are suitable for listeners of all ages and musical backgrounds, and are designed for maximum enjoyment of the al fresco experience, including professionally engineered sound amplification. In recognition of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and observe proper social distancing from all persons outside one’s immediate household. With everyone’s cooperation in following these guidelines, and in sharing a courteous respect for neighbors, the North Country Chamber Players are confident these concerts will be safe, fun and uniquely uplifting events.
This year’s summer festival concerts are free, but on-line registration is required for all seating. Attendees must bring their ticket with them. To register and get more information about the season, please visit the Chamber website at northcountrychamberplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.