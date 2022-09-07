The Randolph Public Library presents The Capital Crime of Witchcraft

Randolph — The Friends of the Randolph Public Library received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to present “The Capital Crime of Witchcraft: What the Primary Sources Tell Us.”
This program will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the Randolph Town Hall.
At first impression, the witchcraft trials of the Colonial era may seem to have been nothing but a free-for-all, fraught with hysterics. But Margo Burns explores an array of prosecutions in 17th century New England. She uses facsimiles of primary source manuscripts, from formal complaints to arrest warrants, indictments of formal charges to death warrants, and the reversals of attainder years after the fact; demonstrating how methodically and logically the Salem Court worked.
This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693 when 19 people were hanged and one crushed to death. It also examines a variety of other colonial witchcraft cases in New Hampshire and Connecticut, and some of the connections of the Maine frontier to Salem.
Presenter Margo Burns is the project manager and associate editor of ”Records of the Salem Witch-Hunt,” published in 2009 by Cambridge University Press. It is the definitive collection of transcriptions of the legal records of the episode. Burns has appeared in a variety of documentaries about the trials, including one for the National Geographic Channel, another is shown daily at the National Park Service Visitor Center in Salem, Mass.
Burns is the great-x10-granddaughter of Rebecca Nurse, who was hanged in 1692. She is a seventh-generation New Hampshire native, with two master's degrees from the University of New Hampshire. She currently lives in Manchester and works at St. Paul's School in Concord as the director of the language center.
This program is free and open to the public. New Hampshire Humanities nurtures the joy of learning and inspires community engagement, connecting people with ideas. Learn more at nhhumanities.org. Additional local support is provided by the Randolph Public Library and is part of the Great North Woods Libraries’ Community Read of “the Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian. For more information, contact the Library atinfo@randolphnhpubliclibrary.orgor visit the website at randolphnhpubliclibrary.org.
