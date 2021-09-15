GORHAM — The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will be performing live on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Medallion Opera House, located at 20 Park St. in the Gorham Town Hall building.
Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3yU3Rnf for $15 apiece plus Eventbrite fee or $20 ticket at the door.
The concert is sponsored by North Country Dental & NCDskin.
Hailing from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio is comprised of three musicians from three very different backgrounds, bringing their skills, quiet charm and down-to-earth honesty to bear on songs that bring to life the sounds of the streets of New Orleans and the valleys of Appalachia and everywhere in between.
They burst upon the national folk scene with the release of their 2015 debut EP, "Still She Will Fly," whose title track was the No. 2 single on the folk radio charts of the year.
The trio’s live performances feature Pierson’s multi-genre songwriting, their instrumental virtuosity, and their stirring three-part vocal harmonies.
With their “traveling music store” of instruments, this trio delivers heartfelt music with brilliant musicianship, stellar three-part vocals harmonies, and earthy charm.
Their last CD, 2017’s "Singin’," debuted at No. 1 on the folk radio charts and was the No. 11 album for the year.
Pierson's 12th full length CD, "Lines and Spaces" was released on Nov. 15, 2019, and a live performance of the title track is available on YouTube at youtu.be/hshaU5YrTvQ.
