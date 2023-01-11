COLUMBIA — Scottish music, heritage, and poetry will be celebrated at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia on Sunday, Jan. 22, with a tribute in word and song to the Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Gerry Tobin of Lancaster, and formerly of Scotland, will be bringing a selection of works of Robert Burns’ poetry. “I just thought I’d have fun–I’ll read a few lines, and say to the audience, ‘what do you think it means?’” she said. “‘Wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim'rous beastie, Oh, what a panic's in thy breastie!’” she recited, from Burns’ famed 1785 poem “To a Mouse.”

