North Country Chamber Players present free summer concerts

FRANCONIA — The North Country Chamber Players announced their revised summer festival schedule, which will include six free outdoor, late afternoon concerts to be presented and enjoyed under, and around, the Dow Pavilion in Franconia. The opening concerts, “Beethoven at 250,” will be presented on Saturday, July 25, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m.
These carefully chosen, one-hour programs are suitable for listeners of all ages and musical backgrounds, and are designed for maximum enjoyment of the al fresco experience, including professionally engineered sound amplification. In recognition of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and observe proper social distancing from all persons outside one’s immediate household. With everyone’s cooperation in following these guidelines, and in sharing a courteous respect for neighbors, the North Country Chamber Players are confident these concerts will be safe, fun and uniquely uplifting events.
This year’s summer festival concerts are free, but on-line registration is required for all seating. Attendees should bring their ticket with them. To register and get more information on the season, please visit the NCCP website at northcountrychamberplayers.org.
The July 25 and 26 concert weekend, "Beethoven at 250," celebrates the genius of one of the greatest composers in the history of Western music. The program features the most popular piece written during his lifetime, Septet in E flat, Opus 20.
The concerts begin with a work written by Beethoven's lifelong friend, Anton Reicha, considered to be the "Father of the Woodwind Quintet." Reicha and Beethoven met as teenagers in an orchestra in Bonn, Germany, with Beethoven playing in the viola section and Reicha in the flute section. After Anton Reicha moved to Paris to teach and compose, he invented the genre of the woodwind quintet and wrote 25 works for the ensemble. His Wind Quintet, Op. 91, is a wonderful example of the unique qualities of five very different instruments.
Beethoven's Piano Sonata, Opus 110, is a late work composed during the period of time he was working on his famous Symphony No. 9. The fact that he was completely deaf when he wrote these two pieces is one of the most amazing accomplishments in music history.
The influence of Haydn, Beethoven's teacher, is evident throughout the final work on the program. The Septet, Opus 20, was Beethoven's most popular piece during his lifetime and he had fears that it would be the only work for which he would be remembered. It is one of the most performed and revered works in all chamber music.
Both the Saturday and Sunday concerts are free and will be held at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia. Those planning to attend must register in advance at northcountrychamberplayers.org and remember to bring their tickets to the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.