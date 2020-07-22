Nashville’s Mark209 is coming to Jefferson

JEFFERSON — Once dubbed by industry leaders “the best group you probably have never heard,” that distinction no longer applies to MARK209—a name taken from the mile marker for downtown Nashville, Tenn. In the past few years, the Nashville-based quartet has established an impressive faithful fan base from coast to coast. Audiences respond to the four-part harmony associated with Southern Gospel, yet MARK209’s sound also has a country flavor.
MARK209 will be presenting their country gospel concert on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m., at E & R Dairy Farm, 516 Meadows Road, Route 115A, Jefferson.
Fans relate to their message which reflects the life that many live, leading to an understandable communication between audience and singers. Perhaps, MARK209’s casual appearance, friendly rapport with fans, wide-range of country gospel songs and the addition of piano player extraordinaire, Joshua Pope, have earned them followers from four generations: a four-year-old sings the lyrics with them; a teenager creates fashions using MARK209 logo; young parents eager to introduce their children to Christian music and the older folks who find themselves responding like “groupies” as they did in their teen years. The group has been honored with numerous awards.
There will be no admission charge, but a free-will love offering will be taken. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to adhere to the CDC requirements and social distancing. Also, you will need to bring your own lawn chairs. Chairs will not be provided. For more information, contact Elaine LaLumiere at (603) 586-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.