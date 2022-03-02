Scotland's Tannahill Weavers Coming To Rialto Theatre March 15

The Great North Woods Center for the Arts will be hosting the dynamic Celtic music band the Tannahill Weavers at the Rialto Theatre on Main Street in Lancaster on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)
LANCASTER — The Great North Woods Center for the Arts will be hosting the dynamic Celtic music band the Tannahill Weavers at the Rialto Theatre on Main Street in Lancaster on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m.
The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Now in their 51st year, their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and humorous tales of life in Scotland.
These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recording efforts that seemingly can't get better...yet continue to do just that.
Born of a session in Paisley, Scotland, and named for the town's historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the group has made an international name for its special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms.
Over the years, the Tannies have been trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes.
In 2018 they released their 18th recording, “Orach” (“Golden” in Gaelic) to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and in 2019 they were nominated for Folk Band of the Year and Album of the Year in Scotland. As they head back out on the road in 2022 they have been joined by exciting piper and fiddle player Iain MacGillivray. Iain has worked on “Outlander” and “Men in Kilts,” and has performed for a huge list of stars and dignitaries in recent years.
“We are so happy to return to scheduled events in 2022 with this legendary Celtic group who have spanned the decades and circled the globe with their music,” said President Charlie Jordan of the Great North Woods Center for the Arts. “It has been a couple of years since we’ve been able to bring a show to the Rialto and having the Tannahill Weavers on deck is a great way to relaunch our longstanding partnership with the folks at the Rialto.”
Tickets to this show are $20 per person ($7.50 ages 5-12, free for under age 5). Tickets are available online at gnwca.org, or at the door on the night of the show. For more information, call (603) 246-8998 or the Rialto box office at (603) 631-1138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.