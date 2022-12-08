LANCASTER —The very popular Irish Christmas in America show featuring top Irish music, song, and dance in an engaging performance rich in history, humor and boundless energy returns to northern New Hampshire this year.
This special program is presented by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts and will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Rialto Theater in downtown Lancaster. “This is among the most exciting shows we’ve ever presented,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We’re delighted to bring it to such a spacious and welcoming venue as the Rialto in Lancaster. Co-sponsors for this year’s show include Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, North Country Healthcare, and The Granite Grind restaurant.”
Produced by Oisin Mac Diarmada of the award-winning Irish music group Teada, the tour was last in the region in 2017.
This family-friendly performance features evocatively sung Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and thrilling Irish dancing. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland bring you on a fun-filled journey through the holiday season.
The musicians who will be performing include Mac Diarmada, a graduate in music education from Trinity College Dublin/RIAM. He has been described by The Irish Echo’s Earle Hitchner as “one of the most gifted and creative traditional fiddlers playing today.” Founder of the noted group Teada, Oisin is also a regular solo performer, having appeared as a guest soloist with the Southern Georgia Symphony Orchestra in the U.S. along with an extensive recording history.
Vocalist Caitríona Cherlock is a talented young singer from Monaghan who came to attention when winning All-Ireland titles for singing in 2013 and 2017. Since then, she has gone on to perform internationally with choral scholars of University College Dublin, appearing frequently alongside Ireland’s leading instrumentalists and orchestras.
Gráinne Hambly is an Irish harpist and concertina musician from County Mayo in the West of Ireland and is an internationally recognized exponent of the Irish harp. In 1998 she completed a master’s degree in musicology at Queen’s University Belfast, for which her main research topic was music collections and the harp in 18th-century Ireland. Since then, Gráinne has toured extensively.
Sean Gavin performs on uilleann pipes and flute with an ornate and driving style, reflecting his lifelong immersion in traditional Irish music. Despite his young age, he is already an accomplished performer having toured extensively on three continents. Currently residing in St. Paul, Minn., he remains firmly dedicated to playing and teaching traditional Irish music. Seán is a member of the group Bua and often performs with his family.
Guitarist Patrick Doocey is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand accompanists on the Irish music scene today. Predominately self-taught on guitar, Patrick’s exciting style on both nylon and steel string guitar combines influences from many genres.
Samantha Harvey is an award-winning step dancer, pianist and accordionist. She has performed throughout the world. Samantha performed in RTÉ’s Centenary 2016, broadcast live from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin and with the Omaha Symphony in “A Celtic Journey.”
Tickets for this show are $25 per person and available online atgnwca.org, or at the door on the night of the show. For more information on this or any other GNWCA event emailgnwcacenter@gmail.comor call (603) 246-8998.
