LANCASTER — The very popular Irish Christmas in America show featuring top Irish music, song, and dance in an engaging performance rich in history, humor and boundless energy returns to northern New Hampshire this year.

This special program is presented by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts and will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Rialto Theater in downtown Lancaster. “This is among the most exciting shows we’ve ever presented,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We’re delighted to bring it to such a spacious and welcoming venue as the Rialto in Lancaster. Co-sponsors for this year’s show include Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, North Country Healthcare, and The Granite Grind restaurant.”

