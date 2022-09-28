LITTLETON — Experience the outdoor-oriented lifestyle at GRANITEER, a first-of-its-kind festival that encapsulates how outdoor enthusiasts embrace the live, work, and play model here in New Hampshire.
The event is Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Littleton Riverfront Commons at 125 Main St. in Littleton, featuring a concert from New Hampshire native Roots of Creation.
GRANITEER is powered by Granite Outdoor Alliance which believes “New Hampshire isn’t just a weekend getaway, it’s a way of life.”
General tickets cost $20 in advance and $30 at the door.
Pitched as Octoberfest for the outdoors, GRANITEER celebrates the New Hampshire outdoor industry by recognizing certain staples, most notably gear, beer, volunteer, cheer and career.
There will be dozens of vendors on site with job opportunities, activities, giveaways, food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ stuff and music, so attendees can immerse themselves in the scene and taste a life lived outside.
This is the first year of the event and organizers went big with billboard and radio chart-topping, award-winning, international reggae-rock sensation Roots of Creation. Whether on the festival circuit or sharing the stage at sold-out shows with their diverse influences including Slightly Stoopid, The Wailers and Michael Franti, reggae/rock/dubtronica band Roots of Creation offers up a high-energy, infectious live music experience.
Their mix of reggae beats, conscious lyrics, spirited horn lines, and electronic beats makes crowds move. The opening act is Josh Daniels, a widely known singer-songwriter from North Carolina.
At GRANITEER all attendees are encouraged to immerse themselves in the day and no matter where they came from to “grow your roots here.”
Sponsors and vendors for the event include Terracea, White Mountain Puzzles, Littleton Chevy, Attitash, Loon, AMC, Mount Washington Resort, Highland Mountain Bike Park, HEB Engineers, Reklis Brewing Co., Schilling Beer Co., Cranmore Mountain Resort, Burgeon Outdoor, Ski NH, Wildcat Mountain, Littleton Main Street, Bretton Woods, Jackson XC, New England Nordic Ski Association, UNH Recreation Management & Policy, PRKR MTN Trails, Granite Backcountry, Badger Peabody & Smith, Frontyard Law, Squam Lakes, NH Environmental Educators, NEMO Equipment and Northeast Mountaineering.
