Bennett & Perkins to appear at the Arts Center at St. Kieran

BERLIN — St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts and Bryant Funeral Homes are proud to present the Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins on Sunday, April 10th. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show ($15 in advance/$18 at the door) are now available.
From the mountains of northern New Hampshire comes a unique blend of harmonies and guitars from Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins. Bennett & Perkins released their first CD, The Kitchen Music Sessions, in the summer of 2010, produced in a farmhouse kitchen by multi-instrumentalist Davey Armstrong. They followed it up with their breakthrough album of original music, House on Fire in 2012, produced by Tom Dean and featuring musicians including Dean, fiddle virtuoso Joyce Anderson and mandolin player extraordinaire Tom Yoder. House on Fire is a powerful collection of songs with stories and music inspired by everyday lives, with songs of lost loves, lost lives and real-life adventure, coupled with haunting harmonies and memorable arrangement of vocals and guitar, fiddle and mandolin.
Their music is becoming a fixture on the regional acoustic music scene. It is frequently featured on the largest radio program of its kind in New England, the popular New Hampshire Public Radio Kate McNally's Folk Show.
The pair performs an eclectic blend of both original music and their own arrangements of a wide variety of works by songwriters around the world. They seek out arrangements that highlight their distinctive vocal and instrumental talents. While folk is a cornerstone influence for the pair, their music borrows from genres ranging from Americana, Singer/Songwriter, Roots, Bluegrass, Blues and more.
Bennett &Perkins both bring vocal and guitar playing abilities to the stage. But what makes their music special is how their individual strengths so well complement each other.
