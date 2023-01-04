LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to Mountain Top Music Center for the Livingston Taylor Concert taking place on Feb. 4, 2023.
Mountain Top Music Center is a community music school located in Conway, New Hampshire with a mission to enrich lives and build community by providing inspiring music education, performances and listening opportunities throughout the area. The center uses music to build community through mutually respectful, inter-generational, multi-cultural musical communication.
More than 350 people of all ages participate in lessons, classes, workshops and community ensembles each year. Mountain Top Music Center also presents a variety of concerts featuring students, community ensembles as well as professional musicians and ensembles.
“We're thrilled to welcome Bank of New Hampshire as a concert sponsor at the Majestic Theatre. Bringing famous musicians to our corner of the world takes significant resources. With such generous sponsorship, Mountain Top Music Center is able to offer tickets at lower price points to the general public, and completely sponsor the attendance of the youth students in our educational programs. We believe in building community through music, and our neighbors at Bank of New Hampshire are helping us do just that,” said George Wiese, executive director of Mountain Top Music Center.
Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of the bank’s customers, communities and employees. For more information, call(800) 832-0912 or visitBankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.