LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to Mountain Top Music Center for the Livingston Taylor Concert taking place on Feb. 4, 2023.

Mountain Top Music Center is a community music school located in Conway, New Hampshire with a mission to enrich lives and build community by providing inspiring music education, performances and listening opportunities throughout the area. The center uses music to build community through mutually respectful, inter-generational, multi-cultural musical communication.

