CONWAY — The North Country will host the N.H. Chapter of the American Guild of Organists with a progressive program on Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Conway Village at the newly restored Majestic Theatre. The day’s activities are open to all, free of charge, but donations are welcome.
The Conway venue houses Mountain Top Music, where George Wiese is executive director. Wiese collects, restores, researches, and actively performs on harmoniums. His 45-minute presentation will consist of a lecture-recital dealing with the American harmonium, its history, mechanics, and repertoire. There will be time for attendees to play at least two of the instruments located on the stage at the Majestic Theatre, 36 Main St. For a preview, visit his YouTube channel: Karg-Elert Six Romantic Pieces: youtu.be/bkM2xz5MQwE.
From there the group will travel to Randolph on the Mount Washington Auto Road visiting the Glen House and/or Big Day Brewery in Gorham for lunch.
The afternoon event, open to all, will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Randolph Church, with an all Bach recital by well-known performer, organ builder and Fulbright scholar, George Bozeman. The recital, “Pictures at an Exhibition as Exhibited in the Chorale Preludes of J. S. Bach,” will be played on the beautiful Charles Ruggles organ, which is tuned in a Bach temperament.
The N.H. Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and Music in the Great North Woods are sponsors of the day’s events.
