BETHLEHEM — The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Bethlehem on May 18 featuring 10 short and feature-length films.
The event is hosted by the Colonial Theatre, 2050 Main St. in Bethlehem. Festival screenings will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films begin at 7 p.m. with the theater doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
General admission to the event is $12 or $37 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine. For members of the Colonial Theatre, admission is $10.
Among the films in the festival are ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel,’ with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; ‘Of the Sea,’ brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; ‘Jacks,’ giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; ‘Father Nature,’ a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; ‘A Slam that Saves,’ four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and ‘Dollar Dog,’ Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
Others include ‘The Focus,’ a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream;
‘Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed,’ the landscapes and environments of a special place; and ‘Gold Fever,’ undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
Event attendees can win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from film festival sponsors. One person will be selected winner of the 2023 grand prize valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise.
