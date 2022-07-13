GORHAM — The Gorham public Library is presenting as its artist of the month the unique artwork of Esther Leiper Estabrook.  

Estabrooks’s art is unique as it is not a painting as we think of being done in oils or watercolors but stitchery using a medieval weaving method.   

Estabrooks, a resident of Gorham, said her art usually depicts fantasy scenes.  

“I have been very influenced by the works of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkein. I have read their works over and over,” she said.  

Estabrooks said that she learned stitchery and design from her mother who was an artist, and got her interest in writing from her father John Leiper who wrote for the Philadelphia Inquirer.  

“At our previous home, I had one room filled with my mother’s materials — wool for knitting, stitchery, design and artwork,” Estabrooks said.

“The large picture on the library wall took me two years to do,” she said. “ I have an idea and start then make a design and add different ideas as I go along to create my stitchery.”    

Estabrook is a published poet with books such as “Christmas Colt and other poems,” “Children in December” and a “A Flatlander’s Guide to North Country Cooking,” among others.  

She said she has written over 40 books, including books of poetry, how-to books and a couple on how to write.

Her stitchery was featured in a one woman show at the Painters Crossroads Gallery in Pennsylvania and other shows in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.   

Estabrook’s has also illustrated books for other authors such as Barbara Hantman and Norma Sundberg.  

Estabrooks’ work will be on display at the Gorham Public Library during regular open hours for the month of July.

Gorham Public Library, located at 35 Railroad St., is open from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. For more information, call (603) 466-2525.

