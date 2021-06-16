Joe Gray returns to compete in the 60th Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race

PINKHAM NOTCH — The Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race will take place will take place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 19 an 20, at the Mount Washington Auto Road.
Joseph Gray, the recently voted “Greatest of All Time” mountain runner by the World Mountain Running Association, four-time Mount Washington Champion, and two-time and reigning World Mountain Running Champion, has just entered the race.
Gray, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colo., has won Mount Washington the last four times he ran it (2014-2017), finishing in under an hour each time.
Defending champion and four-time winner, Eric Blake, 42 of West Hartford, Conn., will be looking to defend his title. Blake has 13 top three finishes at Mount Washington.
Another new addition to the field is David Sinclair, 29 of Truckee, Calif. Sinclair is a 2:16 marathoner and is fresh off a win and course record at the Silver City 50 Mile Race on May 15.
This Mount Washington field also has five of the top 10 finishers from 2019 returning. Sage Canaday, 35 of Boulder, Colo, and past Mount Washington winner, has withdrawn from the men’s race due to health concerns.
In the women’s race Heidi Caldwell, 29 of Craftsbury Common, Vt., will be back to defend her title from 2019.
Unfortunately, Brittni Hutton, 31 of Alamosa, Colo., who finished in a historic tie with Caldwell in 2019 has withdrawn from this year’s race due to a back injury.
Challenging the returning champ is five-time Mount Washington winner, Kim Dobson, 37 of Eagle, Colo. Dobson has never lost at Mount Washington.
Hoping to return to winning form, two-time winner and nine-time top ten finisher, Brandy Erholtz, 43 of Hayden, Colo., will be returning after several years away from Mount Washington.
Two first-time Mount Washington runners, Ashley Brasovan of Golden, Colo. and Sam Diaz, 29 of Jackson, Wyo., will be making their debuts. Brasovan has competed in two World Long Distance Mountain Running Championships and two Olympic marathon trials. Diaz is a four-time winner and current record holder of the Rendezvous Mountain Hill Climb in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Even though restrictions are relaxing as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, many changes to the race protocols remain in place to ensure the safety of racers and everyone involved in the event.
Both the men’s and women’s races will start from the pond on the Great Glen Trail system to accommodate the queue of runners. The road will open to support vehicles from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. The full race schedule is available online at mt-washington.com/mount-washington-road-race. Visiting tourists can expect the Auto Road to open at 1:30 p.m. on both days.
Sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch, to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. In addition to the unrelenting grade which averages 12 percent, runners face the added challenge of Mount Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation, and unpredictable temperatures.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.