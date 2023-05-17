Stories of Place: A Year in the Life of Mount Washington with Dan Szczesny

Stories of Place: A Year in the Life of Mount Washington with Dan Szczesny (COURTESY PHOTO)

LITTLETON — New Hampshire Humanities brings “Stories of Place: A Year in the Life of Mount Washington” to the Littleton Opera House at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. The presenter is Dan Szczesny, a long-time journalist, speaker and author of several travel memoirs.

Mount Washington, home of the world’s worst weather, is more than just a rock pile; it’s the cultural and natural soul of climbers and tourists from around the world. Hear the story of Szczeny’s exploration of the heart of the White Mountains and the culture, characters and colors of this remarkable place.

