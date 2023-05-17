LITTLETON — New Hampshire Humanities brings “Stories of Place: A Year in the Life of Mount Washington” to the Littleton Opera House at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. The presenter is Dan Szczesny, a long-time journalist, speaker and author of several travel memoirs.
Mount Washington, home of the world’s worst weather, is more than just a rock pile; it’s the cultural and natural soul of climbers and tourists from around the world. Hear the story of Szczeny’s exploration of the heart of the White Mountains and the culture, characters and colors of this remarkable place.
Szczeny’s book “The Nepal Chronicles”, about a month-long trek to Everest Base Camp and marriage in Kathmandu, won the 2016 New Hampshire state library award for Outstanding Work of Nonfiction.
His book, “The White Mountain: Rediscovering Mount Washington’s Hidden Culture”, is a year’s exploration of the Northeast’s tallest peak.
Written with his then 6-year-old daughter, “NH Rocks That Rock: An Adventure Guide to Twenty-Five Famous Boulders of the Granite State,” is a field guide that encourages families to visit off-the-beaten-path places around the state.
Szczeny is a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s 4,000-footer club and has written extensively about the outdoors and hiking.
The Humanities Roadshow is sponsored by Hypertherm, Inc. Critical, year-round support for the Roadshow’s work is provided by Annual Partners: Leslie Center for the Humanities at Dartmouth and Northeast Delta Dental, and Media Partners: NH Public Television and NH Public Radio. For questions and more information, go tonhhumanities.org/Roadshow, contact New Hampshire Humanities at (603) 224-4071, or email programs@nhhumanities.org.
