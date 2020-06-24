Domino's Pizza: 11 Pleasant St., Berlin, (603) 752-2255, Open Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.- 11 p,m, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- midnight, delivery/carry out only.
The Dumpling House: 715 Main St., Berlin, (603) 752-2888. Open everyday but Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday open to 8:30 p.m. take-out only, delivery charge, $3 in Berlin and $5 in Gorham.
Dunkin Donuts: 9 Green St. Berlin, (603) 752-7573, take out/drive through only. Open seven days a week.
Eastern Depot: 443 Main Street, Gorham, (603) 915-9160, take out and delivery only. Open daily at 8 a.m. Full menu available.
Fagin's Pub: 777 Main St., Berlin, (603) 752-3744. Closed till further notice. Renovating.
Gorham Dynasty Buffet: 324 Main St., Gorham, (603) 466-9888, temporarily closed till April 1st.
Gold House: 30 Mechanic Street, Berlin, (603) 752-2260, take out only. Berlin delivers available. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Gord's Corner Store: 1158 W. Milan Rd., Milan, (603) 449-2236, take out only.
Gorham House of Pizza: 12 Lancaster Rd. Gorham, (603) 466-3002, take out only, order on line, window access.
J's Corner Restaurant: 277 Main St. Gorham, (603) 466-5132, closed, no take outs.
Jericho Deli: 174 Jericho Road, Berlin, (603) 752-5600, take out only. Open Tues. - Sun. 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Libby's Bistro/SAALT: 115 Main Street, Gorham, (603) 466-5330, closed, take out soon.
Mary's Pizza: 9 Cascade Flats, Gorham, (603) 466-6150, take out only. Open, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11a.m.-2 p.m., 4-9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
McDonald's Rest.: Main St. Gorham, (603) 466-2275, drive through and take out. Open seven days a week, 7 to 10 p.m.
Ming House: 3 Hillside Ave. open at 2 p.m. to go and delivery orders only, will take orders to car. (603) 752-7224.
Mr. Pizza: 160 Main St., (603) 466-5573, temporarily closed till April 7th.
Nonna's Kitchen: 19 Exchange St. Gorham, (508) 517-3077. Open Thursday - Saturday, 4-7 p.m. take out, curb side and delivery, gift card purchases.
Northland Restaurant and Dairy Bar: 1826 Riverside Drive, Berlin, (603) 752-6210, take-out and Berlin Delivers. Open daily 11 to 8.
River's Edge: 1203 Main St., (603) 752-6622, delivery and drive-up window, Closed Sunday and Monday. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday until 8 p.m.
Road Hawg BBQ Swine Dining: 195 Main St., Gorham, (603) 915-9242, hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., take out only and works with Berlin delivers.
Subway Sandwich Shop: 66 Main St. Gorham, (603) 466-5200, open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Supreme Pizza: 244 Main St. Berlin, (603) 752-1077, delivery and pick up only. Open Monday, Wednesday-Sunday, 3-9:30 p.m. Closed Tuesday.
Sweet Berries Bakery & Cafe: 385 Main St., Gorham, (603) 915-9058, take out only. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rudy's Market: Starting 3/30 curb side only, call in your order at (603) 752-2333, also delivery for small fee.
Toni's Pizza and Sub Shop: 102 Main St. Berlin, (603) 752-4014. Delivery and take outs only. Open, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Town and Country Inn and Resort: Route 2, Shelburne, (603) 466-3315, open daily, 5-8:30 p.m., take out and curb side delivery.
Valley Creek Eatery: 4 Hillside Ave., Berlin, (603) 752-2711, take-out and delivery only. Open, Thurs. - Mon. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m .
Yokohama Rest.: 282 Main St., Gorham, (603) 466-2501. Closed till further notice.
