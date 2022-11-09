From left, Milan selectman Lee Dube, Beth Dube and artist and art show curator Claude Pigeon at the Medallion Opera House art exhibit that opened Nov. 6 within Gorham Town Hall. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Steve Teczar in front of his painting,“Feather on rock.” Teczar's work is part of a group art show at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham Town Hall. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Dennis Williams stands in front of his still life, “Iron Pot.” (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Artist Anita Perrault's painting “Sweet land of Liberty” was inspired by the 9/11 terrorist attacks and captures the mood of the country at that time. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
GORHAM — Medallion Opera House board member Glenn Tassey said he was happy to open the Opera House’s latest exhibition of work by local artists last Sunday, Nov. 6.
Tassey spoke of the art show and of upcoming events planned for the space within the town hall.
“We have 11 artists from the local area. I know everyone here,
but that is part of our mission to present a diverse offering of music, art and other events. It is a great
theater. We have a great Christmas show coming up featuring a Charlie Brown Christmas and in January,
a Tom Petty tribute band. We really have a broad spectrum of things. I love live entertainment, I love
music and I love art. It is right here in our backyard.”
Anita Perrault of Gorham exhibited two paintings for the first time at the Gorham art show. Both
paintings are of American flags, inspired by her thoughts on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. One is called “Sweet land of Liberty” and “Old Glory.” “Old Glory” is an egg tempera painting, created when egg yolk is mixed with watercolor paint. Perrault’s paintings were entered at this year’s Lancaster Fair, and both won blue ribbons.
Steve Bexar of Randolph is no stranger to art exhibit participation. Bexar, from Randolph, was a long-time summer resident before moving to Randolph permanently six years ago. Bexar lived in St. Louis, Missouri, for 37 years and taught at a university. He had been an artist and teacher. The pieces he has here in the North Country are different from
what he has done before he said. They are oil pastels on paper. “Hampstead road” is an older drawing
done in pastels and is a scene he saw in Scotland. The other pastel is titled “Feather on rock.”
“I wanted to see the natural texture of the feather against the rock and rain,” he said.
Dennis Williams, once lived in the Manchester area, where he was an artist for 40 years.
“The North Country is now my new gallery,” he said. Williams exhibited a still life painted in oils and a wildlife scene. He said he is a self-taught artist and started painting at 39. His first painting is a glazing with oils and has 15 coats of paint of opposing colors using yellow and blue to make green. Once that portion was done, he then painted the foreground on top of those coats then glazed it all. Williams does a lot of still life and portraits,
landscapes, wildlife, seascapes, just about anything that catches his eyes.
“I am a realist,” Williams said of his artistic style.
This year’s exhibit features 11 artists and 22 works of art. Said Bill Scolere, one of the
exhibit curators, said that “all the available display space is used.” Claude Pigeon, Jean Scolere and Bill Scolere hung the art and displayed it in a cohesive way. The exhibit will be open until April and should afford a lot of time for people to view their regional neighbors’ art work. The exhibit is in the Medallion Opera House theater building in Gorham Town Hall, 20 Park St.
