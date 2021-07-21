GORHAM — Anyone interested in hearing some toe-tapping tunes is encouraged to grab a blanket or lawn chair and plant themselves on the Gorham Common on Friday July 30 at 6:30 pm. The local band Fleur de Lis, featuring Paul Cormier, Jeannine Loubier and Anna Sysco, will be sharing a blend of fiddle and piano tunes sure to please listeners of all ages. Donations of one’s choice will benefit the Coos Cycling Club.
Email runforyou1@gmail.com with questions.
