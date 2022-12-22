Have fun.
That’s the mantra for skiers and riders looking to learn to ski or snowboard this season. With Christmas vacation week at the doorstep, valley ski areas are ideal places to enter winter’s outdoor world.
Skiing and snowboarding are not just sports — skiing is the official state sport in New Hampshire — or recreational activities. They are lifestyles. Just ask your ski instructor whether she or he lives here year-round or is a weekend warrior.
They teach because they love it. Hopefully, you’ll love it, too.
And don’t worry. Valley ski areas have been attracting wannabe skiers for generations. Ski schools date back to the 1930s here.
Snow sports can be peaceful and stimulating. Smiles and happiness abound when the sun is shining on bluebird days. Delight in personal accomplishment. Share the experience with family and friends. Be a proud parent when your little loved one shows you what he or she has learned while you were relishing some of that precious away time.
Regardless of the learner’s age, valley resorts serve up good times while taking ski and snowboard instruction seriously through various lessons, packages and programs.
Whether you’re here for a day, weekend or week, taking a ski lesson will have you home or back at the room in plenty of time for dinner (or shopping, strolling, etc.).
The mountain’s ski school is the gateway to adventure on snow.
Generally, ski resorts have introductory lessons and programs for various age groups. Novice group lessons tend to include everything you need to get going like rental equipment, lift ticket and instruction. Enrolling in a program with multiple lessons led by certified professional instructors provides an excellent base for snow sports though certainly registering for just one group class can also lead to a lifetime of skiing and riding. Private lessons are also an option.
Though it is vacation time, be forewarned, the key to getting the most of the experience is to do some homework. Be prepared. Make reservations.
Search the ski area’s website. Be inquisitive. How big are the group lessons? How long are the lessons? How sequestered are the beginner lesson areas from the flow of ski area traffic? Follow up with a call to the ski school with any questions.
Taking an adult lesson? Pack an open-mind with you, and don’t be afraid to ask even more questions. Communication and feedback are keys to learning. It may have been some time since you’ve been new to something. Just be prepared to laugh it off, and have some patience, too.
Now for the kids. They have to be made mentally and physically ready and understand, or at least be aware, that skiing is a fun thing to do that will require practice and development. Take a look at the various age groups for lessons and find something geared to your children. On-snow games teach skills and help them become familiar with the gear.
When it’s time to head to the slopes, make sure everyone is fed, well-rested and warm.
Of course being comfortable and mobile applies to first-time skiers and riders regardless of the age. Dress in layers. Have a base layer of long underwear that both insulates and wicks away perspiration. A warm collared shirt, sweater or fleece topped with a water-resistant jacket or shell are advantageous. So are ski pants. High-synthetic socks, gloves and mittens, and ear-covering hats are also key.
Other beneficial items include sunscreen, lip balm, sunglasses or goggles, hand warmers and neck ups or buffs. Forget anything? The mountain’s ski shop can help. Think about bringing a change of clothes for the ride home if you have a ways to drive.
Don’t be too judgmental about the size of a ski area. It’s a personal choice. Small hills and big resorts both have proficient programs and fervent instructors. Remember, New Hampshire is filled with skilled racers from Olympians to college stars to high school standouts who made their first turns in the Granite State.
That first lesson will be basic. Maybe walk around on the snow in those stocky boots and learn how to put those boards on, and move about on them. You’ll slide, glide and stop. Head up the hill and turn around. Control speed and direction.
All of this will boost confidence. Follow-up lessons and practice enhance the experience as well.
So find your mountain here in the valley and make the most of sliding on snow.
