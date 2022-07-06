LANCASTER — Renowned wildlife biologist Ben Kilham returns to Weeks State Park to talk about his firsthand experience studying black bear behavior.
The program will be in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park and will begin at 7 p.m on July 14.
For more than 25 years Ben has been raising and rehabbing orphaned, injured and abandoned cubs with the goal of reintroducing them into the wild. He has successfully accomplished this with over 300 bear cubs from the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme.
Careful observation, study and close interaction with black bears has resulted in Ben's amassing a knowledge of this unique creature and its behavior that is perhaps without parallel. For example, Ben's discovery that the black bear demonstrates a social behavior called "altruistic reciprocity" was groundbreaking. Ben found that black bears exhibit a cooperation with both kin and strangers by sharing food resources within their habitat. In a winter where beech nuts are plentiful in one location of the bear's territory and acorns are not, bears from the oak forest are allowed to partake of beech nuts in the adjoining territory. In a subsequent winter, when acorns are abundant, the situation may be reversed. It might be argued that the only other creatures that exhibit this behavior are humans. Ben's presentation and his photos, as always, are sure to educate and fascinate.
Ben Kilham earned a Ph.D. in environmental sciences from Drexel University in 2015; a B.S. in wildlife biology from the University of New Hampshire in 1974. He is the author of "Among the Bears," "Raising Orphan Cubs in the Wild," "Out on a Limb," and "What Black Bears Have Taught Me about Intelligence and Intuition."
Come early and bring a picnic supper, or climb the Fire Tower for one of the best views north of the notches. Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks and UNH Cooperative Extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.