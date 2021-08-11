A Canadian French language comedy-drama will be shown this Friday at Libby’s field

GORHAM — The Gorham High School Société Honoraire de Français is putting on a series of French-language films outdoors at Libby’s softball field in Gorham.
This Friday, they will be showing “1981: The year I became a liar.” The film begins at 8:30 p.m. and is rated PG-13. Entrance is free but donations will be accepted.
The film is about a young boy simply trying to find his way in the world. But with peer pressure, girls and fad fashion, honesty is placed on the back burner. It is a 2009 Canadian French language comedy-drama film from Quebec written and directed by Ricardo Trogi. It was released on Sept. 4, 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.