JACKSON — Who's your favorite Jackson?
That question will appear on the town ballot when Jacksonites head to town meeting on May 15. While the town is currently named after the nation’s seventh president, Andrew Jackson (1767-1845), resident Jerry Meandering, III submitted a warrant article asking “the town to adopt Charles Thomas Jackson as the Jackson for whom we are named.”
Mount Jackson is named after the late scientist.
But selectmen want the public to have more of a say in who the town is named after, and apparently, a number of famous people with Jackson in their name want to be considered for town honors.
Howie Doohan, chair of the board, announced Monday that three prominent Jacksons — actor Samuel L. Jackson and singers Janet Jackson and Jackson Browne — had contacted town hall saying the town ought to be named after them.
“We’ve decided to have a ballot with these three, along with C.T. and Andrew Jackson, and whoever gets the most votes, they’ll be the face of the town,” said Doohan said by phone Tuesday.
Samuel Leroy Jackson, 74, is widely regarded as one of the most popular actors of his generation. The films in which he has appeared have made over $27 billion worldwide, making him the highest-grossing actor of all time.
Jackson, in his letter to the board, asked, “What's in your wallet?” adding “And if you don't vote for me, you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you!"
He also shared he’d like to use the town’s iconic Honeymoon Bridge for his next movie, “Snakes on a Covered Bridge.”
Jackson Browne, 72, is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has sold over 18 million albums in the United States, said by Instagram he already thought the town was named after him.
Two of his hit songs have Jackson on them. “Running on empty, Jackson is the place to be” and “Stay in Jackson just a little bit longer.”
Janet Jackson, 54, a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and record producer, would like this little hamlet in the heart of the White Mountains to be named after a woman.
“What have you done for me lately?” she wrote on her Facebook page, and if she is not chosen, that would be “nasty.”
