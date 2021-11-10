CONCORD — On Wednesday, New Hampshire’s Executive Council essentially reversed its rejection of $27 million in federal money a month ago and accepted $22.5 million in Centers for Disease Control funds along with a non-binding resolution.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was able to find the $4.6 million difference from American Rescue Plan funds, which was passed at a meeting two weeks ago.
The resolution was called, by some, “political cover” for the Republicans, who had first rejected the money meant to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, especially for 5-to-11-year-olds.
The vote was four in favor, with Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester) voting “present,” which is essentially an abstention.
The other four councilors were Janet Stevens (R-Rye), Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), David Wheeler (R-Milford) of Milford and Cinde Warmington (D-Concord).
The funds must also be approved by the legislative Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Warmington, who has supported the $27 million federal grants since the beginning, called the non-binding resolution “meaningless.”
The resolution states that:
• The governor and council support the state’s suit against the Biden administration on federal vaccine mandates for employers with more than 100 employees.
• That the council encourages the state to move to an opt-in rather than opt-out system for its vaccine registry.
• That the state allows for medical and religious exemptions for any federal vaccination mandates through the OSHA rules, which are now the subject of that litigation.
A temporary stay in implementation of the OSHA rule, set to go into effect in early January, has now been ordered by the courts as the cases against the administration are consolidated into one lawsuit.
A month ago, state Health and Human Services officials warned that rejecting the federal funds would slow the rollout for vaccines for a potential of 125,000 New Hampshire children ages 5 to 11 and booster shots for others.
But protesters at the Oct. 13 Executive Council meeting argued there were strings attached to the $27 million that could force the state to enforce federal vaccine mandates.
That day, the four Republican councilors, Gatsas, Stevens, Kenney and Wheeler, rejected the funds. Warmington was then the only yes vote.
The contention that the federal contracts would supersede states’ rights was rejected by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella. Nine protesters were arrested at that meeting.
There were no protests over the grants at the meeting Wednesday, held at the Department of Environmental Services headquarters on Hazen Drive. The grant item was not on the agenda but was presented as a late item.
Kenney read the non-binding resolution attached to the vote to accept the $22.5 million.
Warmington asked for the resolution to be separated, but it was not.
Warmington said she had not read the resolution, which was crafted by Republicans minutes before the meeting, because it was not available to her.
She said she would still vote for funding with the resolution because she said it holds no legal ground. “I will put public health above politics every single time,” Warmington said.
Wheeler said he rejected Warmington’s contention the non-binding resolution was political. He said it was important to have language for employers to allow medical and religious exemptions to go against the federal mandates.
Stevens said her constituents with more than 100 employees are worried about the impacts of federal vaccine mandates on the state’s economic health. “Public health relies on economic health,” Stevens said.
Gatsas also said he had problems with the potential precedence of a non-binding resolution and noted he only heard about it at 11 p.m. in his email Monday night, at a time he usually reserves for his “beauty sleep.”
Formella said it does not have any legal binding on future councils, but it is significant in that it is an expression of support by the executive branch of state government.
After the vote, Warmington said: “I demanded we reconsider this critical funding and I’m glad three other councilors voted with me to accept these resources to combat COVID-19. Lives will be saved because I stood up for the health and well-being of the people of New Hampshire.”
Andrew Manuse, a former state representative who heads RebuildNH, which opposed the contracts and federal vaccination mandates, said: “I’m disgusted. Those of us who have jobs, families and other business to attend to in our lives can’t be watching the people we elect like a hawk every waking minute — you would think that we could trust them to not flip-flop on something this important.”
