CONWAY — White Mountain Musical Arts regrets to announce that the 32nd annual Mostly Bach Festival is being postponed until August 2021.
It was hoped that by August of this year, the virus would have run its course and that White Mountain Musical Arts would be able to provide live music in the Mount Washington Valley once again. However, like many other arts organizations that have canceled their current seasons, White Mountain Musical Arts must follow guidelines. Singing in groups is not advisable at this time. The concert has been programmed and will remain on hold for now.
Two other concerts scheduled from March and rescheduled to September, are also postponed until next year. These are The Capital Duo piano and violin concert honoring Beethoven’s 250th, and St. Mary Scola, early music ensemble.
Another swing program/dance at Tin Mountain with the Mood Swings Orchestra in October will also be postponed. The orchestra has not been able to get together to rehearse and has canceled.
White Mountain Musical Arts looks forward to hosting Mood Swings Orchestra next year, as well as the Seacoast Wind Ensemble for its Memorial Day concert.
Depending on the situation in December, White Mountain Musical Arts hopes to be able to present its annual White Mountain Christmas concert featuring Ray Cornils and trumpets.
For more information, go to whitemountainmusicalarts.com or go to White Mountain Musical Arts’ Facebook page.
