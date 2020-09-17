BRIDGTON, Maine — Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain will be wrapping up the Denmark Arts Center's at the September Music Series, at the Bridgton Twin Drive-in located at 383 Portland Road in Bridgton, Maine, on Sunday, Sept. 27. Gate opens at noon. Concerts starts at 1 p.m.
The series is presented by Chalmers Insurance, Norway Savings Bank and Bridgton Twin Drive-In.
Local country artist Peter Allen returns to his hometown of Bridgton.
“I grew up in Bridgton, lived there most of my life”, said Peter Allen about his return to perform for Denmark Arts Center final fundraising event. The band is comprised of musicians Frank Coffin on bass guitar and vocals, Tedd Hamilton on lead guitar, harmonica and vocals, Rick McAlister on drums, and Chris Floyd on lead guitar and vocals.
Hurricane Mountain lineup is comfortable classic, contemporary, and outlaw country, with a little classic rock, blues and swing. You will hear music from artists including the Eagles, Zac Brown Band, Steve Earle, Lee Roy Parnell, Jamie Johnson, Brad Paisley, and Chris Stapleton among others.
Even though traditional country is where Peter Allen excels as evidence by his recent Maine Country Music Association award of Male Country Vocalist of the year, he encourages the band to stretch out and play many styles.
Bring your picnic lunch or order online with Standard Gastro Pub for a box lunch to go and a special discount for event-goers.
Gathering people during a pandemic is tricky and requires thoughtful measures. This COVID-safe music series is in substitution for Denmark Arts Centers fall fundraiser. Additional thank you for our season sponsor Atlantic Hardwoods of Portland, Maine.
This is a rain or shine event. Tickets are $50 per vehicle (maximum five people). To purchase tickets or find more information, go to denmarkarts.org/event.
