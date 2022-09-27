CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center will be presenting Portland Jazz Orchestra, New England’s premier 19-member Big Band ensemble, at the Majestic Theatre on Friday.
Featuring vocalist Katie Oberholtzer and a white-hot horn section, the orchestra, led by Artistic Director Chris Oberholtzer, includes Mountain Top faculty member and Fryeburg Academy Arts Dept Chairman Mike Sakash on saxophone, clarinet and flute.
The members of the PJO are all professional musicians, many of whom are both performers and educators in New England. As individuals, they have performed, recorded and toured with numerous famous artists, including Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett, Bob Mintzer, Marvin Stamm, Barry Manilow, Roberta Flack, The Temptations, The Artie Shaw Orchestra, The Glenn Miller Orchestra and more.
The program at the Majestic will celebrate music of the swing era from the likes of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, and Count Basie, and also material written by members of the group who are active, published composers. It’s sure to provide a toe-tapping good time with room for dancing if attendees are so inclined.
In a special salute to the Majestic Theatre and the community that has supported it for almost 100 years, the set list will include favorite tunes from the 1930s, when the Majestic was first built, including “Sunny Side of the Street,” “All of Me,” “In the Still of the Night,” “A Tisket A Tasket” and “This Can’t Be Love.”
Advance tickets are $25 or $5 for attendees 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian, and are available at conwaymajestic.com. Walk-ins will pay $30, if seats are available, so it’s best to order in advance. Doors and Majestic Café concessions open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts promptly at 7:30 p.m.
