Portland Jazz Orchestra

The Portland Jazz Orchestra will be performing at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, Sept. 30. (COURTESY PHOTO

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center will be presenting Portland Jazz Orchestra, New England’s premier 19-member Big Band ensemble, at the Majestic Theatre on Friday.

Featuring vocalist Katie Oberholtzer and a white-hot horn section, the orchestra, led by Artistic Director Chris Oberholtzer, includes Mountain Top faculty member and Fryeburg Academy Arts Dept Chairman Mike Sakash on saxophone, clarinet and flute.

