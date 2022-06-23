SILVER LAKE — Mountain Top Music Center will be presenting award-winning Brazilian violinist Omar Chen Guey and talented pianist Lin Guey on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. The event is part of Mountain Top’s Home Concert series and will take place in a spectacular home overlooking Silver Lake.
Dartmouth Music faculty member Omar Guey and pianist Lin Guey focus on the musical Brazilian soul. They will perform works by Brazilian composers Raimundo Penaforte and Heitor Villa-Lobos.
The evening will include Penaforte's beautiful "Elegie," as well as a dazzling arrangement of Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story, plus a piece or two by Villa-Lobos.
Omar Guey will amaze audiences with his mastery and dazzling technique of the violin. Accompanying him will be his wife Lin, who plays the piano with finesse, beauty of tone, and expression.
The couple will take the audience on a journey to the heart of this extraordinary classical music, Brazilian style. They are returning to the Mount Washington Valley at Mountain Top Music Center’s invitation.
Omar Chen Guey has performed internationally as a soloist with orchestras, in recitals and chamber concerts throughout Brazil as well as the United States, Europe, Qatar, Taiwan, Kenya and the Seychelles. He has been a featured soloist with the Brazilian, Campinas, Goiania and Minas Gerais Orchestras, among many others. Mr. Guey is a prizewinner at both Tibor Varga and Lipizer International Violin Competitions in Switzerland and Italy.
He is a member of A Far Cry, a two-time Grammy nominated self-conducted chamber orchestra, and has served as concertmaster of the Jerusalem International Symphony Orchestra in Israel and guest assistant concertmaster with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Stony Brook University, a Master’s degree from Juilliard and a Bachelor’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music.
Lin Guey, PhD, is a biotechnology executive with more than 13 years of experience in research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Lin is a former piano student of Gilbert Kalish and has participated in numerous music festivals including Yellow Barn and Ravinia.
Lin obtained her PhD in biostatistics from Stony Brook University and post-doctoral training in genetic and molecular epidemiology at the Spanish National Cancer Center (Madrid, Spain). Lin lives outside of Boston with Omar, their two sons and a cat.
Mountain Top’s home concert series provides unique opportunities to listen to top-quality performers in intimate settings, followed by time to enjoy refreshments and discussions with the musicians and other listeners. Concert revenues help lower the costs of lessons for Mountain Top students, widening opportunities for people of all ages to study and enjoy music at Mountain Top Music Center.
Advance reservations are required, and may be purchased by credit card at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. Tickets are $40 per person and seating is limited.
Directions to the concert will be provided with paid reservations. For questions, or if reserving online is not possible, call (603) 447-4737, Monday through Thursday.
