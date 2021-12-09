CONWAY — The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio will be performing the beloved score from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Majestic Theatre main stage on Dec. 16 at 36 Main St. in Conway at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Beverages will be available before the show in the Majestic Café. All patrons 12 and over must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within the past 72 hours. Reserved seats are $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. A livestream is available.
The trio consists of Heather Pierson, piano and vocals; Shawn Nadeau, bass; Craig Bryan, drums. Based in Conway, New Hampshire, the trio plays a rich variety of Heather’s originals, jazz and blues standards, and unique re-workings of familiar American music.
Pierson is a pianist, singer/songwriter and performer known for her bell tone vocals and equal parts New Orleans-Oscar Peterson-Dave Brubeck jazz piano leanings.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" was originally telecast in December 1965 and was an instant hit with audiences, who connected with Peanuts creator Charles M. Schultz’s cast of characters — especially with its rounded-headed hero Charlie Brown, his woefully scrawny Christmas tree, and his typewriter-wielding dog Snoopy.
Nearly given the ax by CBS studios at the time of its release, this beloved holiday classic resonates with both children and adults of every generation. More than 50 years on, it still holds up as one of the most endearing Christmas tales ever told, and the story of commercialism run rampant echoes clearly to this day.
The musical score for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” composed by the late Vince Guaraldi, is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit “Linus and Lucy.” Guaraldi's gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition.
The trio will perform the entirety of the "Charlie Brown Christmas" album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as well as other Guaraldi compositions.
For more information and tickets, go to mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.