CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting Grammy-nominated, award-winning Victor Wainwright & the Train this Thursday, July 28, at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
Local singer/pianist Willow Carter — winner of the 2022 93.5 WMWV Local Song of the Year Contest — will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by Victor Wainwright & the Train at 7 p.m.
Though his career began over a decade ago with genuine rock 'n’ roll honky-tonk, Wainwright has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the roots music world.
His insatiable interest in music discovery, sheer love for entertaining and curiosity have led him all around the world, and the resulting perspective is a reflection of his passion for entertaining and creating progressive roots music in an effort to move the art-form forward.
Among his numerous accolades, Wainwright has won six total Blues Music Awards, charted No. 1 on the Top 10 in the U.S. Billboard and was nominated for a 2019 Grammy.
Concert admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. Pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at every concert. Please note that we are using an alternate front gate entrance due to the current construction at Cranmore.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine.
For more information, go to artsjubilee.org. Special thanks to the July 28 concert Lodging Sponsor: The Fox Ridge Resort.
