Arts Jubilee-Victor Wainwright & the Train

Victor Wainwright & the Train will be performing at Cranmore Mountain Resort as part of Arts Jubilee on Thursday, July 28. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Arts Jubilee will be presenting Grammy-nominated, award-winning Victor Wainwright & the Train this Thursday, July 28, at Cranmore Mountain Resort.

Local singer/pianist Willow Carter — winner of the 2022 93.5 WMWV Local Song of the Year Contest — will open the show at 6 p.m., followed by Victor Wainwright & the Train at 7 p.m.

