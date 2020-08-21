The Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 has two bona fide new releases — “Unhinged” and “Words on the Bathroom Walls” — for the first time since the theaters located in North Conway reopened in July after being closed for months due to the pandemic.
Several national cinema chains are also reopening this weekend. If things go well, it could be the first steps toward returning to the traditional movie-going experience.
As with everything during the pandemic, the film industry has taken a hit and has had to adjust. All major film releases were pulled from the schedule, but classic movies, independent films and low-budget B-movies have been flourishing at drive-in movie theaters and the few brick-and-mortar theaters that have stayed open during the pandemic.
If there’s a bright side to the pandemic, smaller-budgeted genre films that typically get lost in the sea of the big-budget releases have been finding audiences they otherwise wouldn’t.
“Unhinged,” a thriller about a psycho (Russell Crowe) who targets a woman (Caren Pistorius) and her son (Gabriel Bateman) after a relatively innocuous case of road rage, is the perfect example of this kind of film. It is the type of low-budget thriller that was popular in the 1980s and 1990s. Think of films like “The Stepfather,” “Fear,” “Pacific Heights,” “Poison Ivy” or “Crush.”
Critically, these films were often dismissed as trash, but they are effective exercises in cheap thrills and suspense, and are often grounded by a strong central performance (Terry O’Quinn in “The Stepfather,” Mark Wahlberg in “Fear,” Michael Keaton in “Pacific Heights”).
An A-list version of this film is 2002’s “Changing Lanes” starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson. Like “Unhinged,” “Changing Lanes” focuses on an altercation on the road that quickly escalates. But that film becomes a character study and takes its time to understand the motivations of both parties involved.
The approach in “Unhinged” is far more direct. The screenplay by Carl Ellsworth, who is no stranger to this sort of material, having also written similarly effective B-thrillers “Disturbia” and “Red Eye,” keeps the characters not much more than archetypes. There’s little depth, but this actually benefits the film’s modest goals. The vagueness of the characters allow us to project ourselves into the situation. What if we were trapped in a cat-and-mouse game with a psycho?
It is when the film attempts to make a broader heavy-handed statement about road rage and the decay of society via an ongoing commentary provided by news broadcasts that the film falters. There’s even a reference to “quarantine” that makes zero sense as it was clearly forced in at the last minute to add relevancy.
Crowe’s pill popping and vague references to mental illness are also ill-advised and add nothing to the characterization. “Unhinged” is at its best when Crowe is portrayed as an unrelenting force.
In some respects, “Unhinged” resembles Steven Spielberg’s “Duel,” in which Dennis Weaver is harassed by a faceless truck driver giving the effect that a monstrous truck is chasing Weaver down. “Unhinged” is “Duel” with Crowe as the truck.
Pistorius is an engaging lead that believably runs the emotional gamut. She goes through the familiar victim-to-fighter arc typical of these kind of thrillers and even gets a satisfying ’80s/’90s-style one-liner when she inevitably overcomes Crowe. Pistorius deserves more work based on her performance here.
The direction by Derrick Borte is competent with several decent chase sequences and moments of suspense. But Crowe is the reason to watch the film. His menacing screen presence, vague Southern drawl and even-keeled manner of speaking is unsettling. He gives a performance of coiled rage that bursts out from an outwardly calm demeanor. He’s cold, methodical and disturbing.
“Unhinged” is not high art, but it is the sort of straight-forward, no-frills thriller we don’t get enough of anymore. At less than 90 minutes, minus the credits, it is a quick, efficient example of genre filmmaking.
