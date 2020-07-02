Independence Day is many things to many people, but to northern New England gardeners, early July brings the beginning of the fruit and vegetable harvest.
Of course, one never knows what that might mean, come July 4, particularly in a year such as this. Brutal winds and freezing temperatures lingered into late spring, with frost in early June, and six weeks of negligible precipitation.
But summer arrived with a vengeance, bringing steady rain in the final days of June and steamy heat. And so as the 4th of July approaches, traditional Independence Day fare is ready for the table.
Local strawberries are being harvested and are available at farmstands around the Mount Washington Valley, and Schartner Farms, on River Road in North Conway, has opened its fields for pick-your-own.
The first peas of the season are in as well. In the world of horticulture as elsewhere, varieties pass in and out of vogue. Such is the case in my garden as well, and peas are an excellent case in point.
For many years I grew tall, rangy Grey Sugar snow peas, which rambled over any support structure I erected. Lincoln produced the main crop, with Wando, a heat-resistant variety, planted for picking late in July.
Eventually Green Arrow took over for heirloom Lincoln, with better disease resistance and a more manageable size. Daybreak, Coral and Early Frosty, came along, producing high yields of excellent flavor in eight short weeks. Wando, however, remained on the list, a steady producer in hot weather.
Then came Sugar Snap, the unique edible-podded pea that hit the market in the late 1970s.
The work of legendary plant breeder Calvin Lanborn, snap peas were a serendipitous find. At the time, Lanborn was trying to improve the structural quality of edible pod peas.
In the course of that work he noticed a rogue plant with pod walls much thicker than ordinary varieties. He crossed that find with a snow pea, and the result was Sugar Snap.
Truth be known, snap peas have been around since the 1800s, and that rogue plant may have been a genetic throwback to the original variety. Several seed companies attempted to market them a century ago as “butterpeas,” but they never attracted a following.
Sugar Snap, however, was an immediate hit, and a 1979 All-America Selections gold-medal winner. Lanborn’s subsequent efforts eliminated some of the original variety’s shortcomings, resulting in improved disease resistance, for instance, and a smaller plant, since the original grows 6-7 feet high. In the decades since, Sugar Ann, Sugar Mel and Sugar Rae joined the ranks — smaller, more disease-resistant snap pea varieties.
The fact remains that regardless of type — edible pod, sugar snap or shelling varieties, fresh peas are a treat anytime, and a gratifying crop of unmatchable flavor fresh from the garden. Like sweet corn, the sugar in peas turns to starch shortly after picking, and they are at their finest shelled and eaten shortly after harvest. Fresh peas are an excellent source of Vitamin A, B and C, as well as phosphorus and potassium.
While relatively easy to grow, having peas for the Fourth here in the mountains is a challenge, and success hinges on an early start. The common wisdom holds that the crop should be sown as early as the soil can be worked, though it is a delicate balance between proper timing and weather conditions. Pea seeds will germinate once soil temperature reaches 45 degrees, but very slowly. It is worth covering the planting area with clear plastic or a row cover for a week prior to planting.
One of the best guarantees that you’ll get the crop off to an early start is to prepare your soil the previous fall. Dig in compost, manure and other organic matter, either in rows or beds. That way even if other areas of the garden are too wet to work, you can get the peas in and growing.
Peas will thrive in sunny, well-drained loam. But just like life, few soils are perfect. If you contend with clay, consider raised beds amended with plenty of organic matter to improve drainage. If your soil is sandy, planting in trenches helps conserve moisture.
Peas are prone to a spectrum of nasty sounding, soil-borne diseases, among them fusarium, powdery mildew and root rot. But crop rotation will help minimize their impact, along with planting resistant varieties.
Peas need lots of water, particularly in periods of extreme heat like we’ve had in recent weeks. The plants can utilize a quarter-inch a day when the peas are flowering, right up until harvest time. A weed free environment is important, too, but peas are shallow rooted, so cultivate with care.
Mulching is another useful practice, which keeps root systems cool and moist, and can extend the harvest well into July.
Spring 2020 offered local growers a host of frustrations, but early pea varieties are ready for picking. And the first of the season, it seems, are always the sweetest.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
