CONWAY — After a long hiatus, mostly due to the construction of the library expansion, the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway is finally able to accept book donations again.
“If you are doing your spring cleaning right now, we gladly accept your gently used books, DVDs and CDs,” said Library Director Andrea Masters. “Due to the construction and prolonged installation of mechanical systems in our basement, we had no storage space for donations available. And once we had access to our basement again, it was a whole mess.”
Without professional movers during COVID-19, the construction crews had moved old library furniture and parts of the book collection into the basement and used whatever space they could find.
“It was not very organized to say the least,” Masters said. “But thanks to a crew from the Cranmore Community Engagement Committee, I was finally able to clean and organize the basement. We disposed of four truckloads of trash and the Cranmore crew moved 100 years worth of the local historic Reporter newspaper back to the library. We had all the back issues stored at the Ski Museum during construction.”
If you would like to donate books, DVDs, books on CD or music CDs, drop them off at the library when the library is open: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
The items should be in good, sellable condition, and no textbooks, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest condensed editions, please, since these items don’t sell. For the same reason, unfortunately, no cassettes or VHS (video tapes) either, please.
For a complete list of acceptable donations, go to the library’s website popelibrarynh.org under Support.
The library asks to limit the donations to one to two boxes at a time and not to leave donations in the book drop or on library property when the library is closed.
The Pope Memorial Library’s Gigantic Book Sale has been moved to Labor Day Weekend in September this year due to COVID.
But Masters says she plans to hold several indoor sales in the new Community Room soon.
“I have patrons and future patrons ask almost daily if and when we accept donations again. I am so glad we are finally able to,” Masters said. “The library does appreciate your patience and support during the construction very much. And now we are finally looking forward to your book donations again. After all, we are in the business of connecting readers with books.”
For more information about the library, go to popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.