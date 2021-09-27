CONWAY — Jack Loynd has coached several great teams over the years, but his best was over this spring and summer when he created Team Camden 192, which brought the community together to raise funds to support cancer research and recovery. Team Camden, named in honor of Jackson resident Camden Bailey, a senior at Kennett High School, who continues to inspire everyone he meets after his battle with cancer.
Loynd, 67, of Jackson, came up with the idea of putting a team together for the annual Pan-Mass Challenge to raise $20,000 over the summer. He and others easily surpassed that mark, raising roughly $23,000 for cancer research. You can still donate up until Oct. 1.
“It’s really an incredible story, Loynd said. “When we started, I had three goals in mind: to support the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber; to do a tribute to the Bailey family and to Camden, who is such an inspiration to us; and to try to do 24,901 miles or better — (laughing) being a math nerd, that’s the circumference of the Earth. We ended up at 27,702 miles.”
In 2018, Camden began experiencing knee pain while playing middle school basketball. Rest didn’t solve the problem. Camden’s parents Jen and Chris, both teachers at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and Kennett High, respectively, received the news no parent ever wants to hear, their child had cancer. Camden had a cancerous tumor above his left knee. Camden, who loves sports and is currently the starting quarterback on the KHS football team, wanted to continue his athletic career, so he opted for rotationplasty surgery which involved partial amputation of his knee and lower leg. His ankle was rotated 180 degrees and attached to the remaining portion of his femur. Camden’s ankle now functions as his knee with a prosthetic lower leg.
Unfortunately, two weeks after that surgery, Camden required two thoracotomy lung surgeries to remove seven nodules from his lungs, one of which was cancerous. Through all of this Camden never complained and was rigorous in his rehab determined to play football, basketball and tennis again.
“A critical part of Camden’s successful recovery was the support he received from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund,” Loynd said. “According to Jen and Chris, ‘from Camden’s oncologist to his nurse practitioner and all the nurses and other staff members at Dana Farber, his treatment was incredible.’”
“I will forever be grateful for the wonderful care I received from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and for the opportunities my family and I were given by the Jimmy Fund Clinic,” Camden said. “The incredible experiences I had while going through my year-long treatment gave me something positive to think about and lo forward to.”
Loynd approached Camden about forming a team.
“Camden said I think it’s a great idea,” Loynd said. “They did so much for me. In his English class, Camden was asked to come up with five slides to describe his life. His teacher was curious why he never mentioned cancer, and he said, ‘Cancer is not going to define me.’ He’s such an inspiration. I couldn’t imagine saying, “Camden, sorry I couldn’t finish my ride because my back was sore. It’s trivial to what he has been through.”
The Pan-Mass Challenge, according to its website, “is a Massachusetts-based bike-a-thon that raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the country. (Traditionally) held the first weekend in August, the PMC raises funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research. …One hundred percent of all rider-raised funds go directly to cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. The PMC is Dana-Farber’s single largest supporter and is 64 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. Since 1980, the PMC has raised $767 million for Dana-Farber.”
It adds: “The first PMC had just 36 riders and 10 volunteers. This inaugural ride was not perfect; everyone got lost but they accomplished what they set out to do: raise funds for cancer research. The first ride raised $10,200 for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge has gone from an in-person 192-mile bike ride over two days from Sturbridge to Provincetown, Mass., to an individual or team ride. Loynd and his team elected to ride 192 miles between March 22 and Sept. 21.
Loynd shared the journey on Facebook, with his first post on March 20: “We are Team Camden 192. We are raising money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. We hope to support 10 riders to make a 192-mile ride in two days and 200 riders to ride at least 192 miles over the spring and summer. Any help will be appreciated.”
To have a little fun and being a statistics junky, Loynd, which teaches statistics at KHS, decided to chart the progress of Team Camden. First, he came up with a route across the United States providing updates online. “It’s a virtual bike ride around the world for cancer research and a tribute to Camden Bailey,” Loynd said.
“It was rough pedaling through Siberia,” he said with a wide grin. “People wondered what we were going to do when we got to the Bering Strait — this became our adventure, and I had former students, like Eilidh McKinnon, Will Synnott, Kevin Tilton, Cody Bryan and Darren Piotrow reached out to be a part of it. I think it just struck a chord and took off.”
Loynd added: “Ryan Mahan gave us a boost — in celebration of his 45th birthday, he rode 45 miles an ElliptGo (bike) and Kim Livingston made it fly. We had so many people step up. I got so much help. Penny Kittle helped devise the brochure, and we got T-shirts and mugs from Dave Peterson. Ann Love and Sue Reeves stepped up and rode the 192 miles and raised thousands of dollars. We had 22 riders who did 192 miles over the summer. Darren Piotrow rode 4,976 miles; Chris Darling rode 4,670 miles and I did 3,280 miles. We had people donate who didn’t even ride. It just morphed.”
“After witnessing Cam’s journey, at times intimately from the sideline, I felt a renewed sense of inspiration and what is possible during my Team Cam 192 experience,” said Mayhan. “I learned from Cam’s example and courage. Cam taught me.”
He added: “Additionally, joining others in a shared effort (even virtually) was entirely rewarding. Such a fun momentum and true example of the heart found here in our Valley. Many thanks to Jack Loynd and the entire #Teamcamstrong for the entire mission.”
Loynd and his daughter Stephanie, 27, also rode the 192 miles over two days on Aug. 28-29 with Love and Reeves from Wells to York Maine Harbor, to Ogunquit, Kittery Point, Salisbury Beach, Portsmouth to South Berwick, Maine — the Bike Route 1 path. Day 2 was from the Saco, Maine, border to Biddeford, Maine.
“Stephanie hadn’t ridden since she was eight. Last summer, I got her to do Crank the Kanc with me,” Loynd said. “In my 30s, I did a Boston to Montreal ride in 90 hours, but up until (the Aug. 28-29 ride), I’d ridden between 38-67 miles at a time.”
He added: Betty (Loynd, his wife) was also a big part of the final ride. Preparing meals for the riders and crew for the entire weekend.
After the first week, the team had pedaled to Michigan.
April 4: “By the numbers — 547.9 miles for the week, 1,075 total, 4.3 percent of the total journey in 7.1 percent of the time (Don't worry, the graph will be concave upward). We're about 25 miles from Wisconsin and 140 miles from Minnesota.”
April 18: “Last night, Team Camden 192 rolled into a campground at Davis Lake in British Columbia. We had rainbow trout for dinner. Today we will head up the Caribou Chilcotin Coast. Bird watchers should keep their eyes out for the brown-headed cowbird.
“Status Report — $10,378 raised for cancer research and recovery in four weeks Yesterday — 124 miles with 4,049 feet of ascent. Week 4 — 1,162 miles, 166.1 miles/day. Total — 3,128 miles, 120.5 miles/day. We are 1,212 miles from the Yukon Territory and 1,980 miles from Anchorage, Alaska. Can we sell some mugs and T-shirts along the way?”
May 1: “Forty-one days into our virtual bike ride around the world, Team Camden 192 passes through the Rainy Pass on the Iditarod Trail. The team heads for Downtown McGrath, where Scott Lajoie's relatives will provide some home cooking to their virtual friends.
“Team Camden 192 Status Report: Day 41 — 182.7 miles, 2,040 feet elevation. Week 6 — 1,206.3 miles, 172.3 miles per day. Total — 5,374 miles, 131.1 miles per day. We have 15 active riders and 64 donors. We have raised $11,828.75 for cancer research and recovery. We are 117 miles from McGrath and 933 miles from the Bering Strait. We welcome others to join our cause.”
June 13: “It's Day 84 on Team Camden 192's virtual ride around the world. In 12 weeks, the team has ridden across the continental U.S.A., up the West Coast of Canada, up to and across the Bering Strait, and across Siberia. While on our journey, we have raised $16,733 for the Dana Farber Institute and the Jimmy Fund through the Pan-Mass Challenge Organization. Thanks to all the donors and riders for helping make this journey a success. We should reach the end of the Trans-Siberian Highway today, and then, we're on to Europe.
“Team Camden 192 by the numbers: Day 83 — 4 riders, 139.0 miles, 5,927 feet elevation. Week 12 — 1,121 miles, 160.2 miles per day. Total — 11,919.3 miles, 143.6 miles per day. We are 175 miles from Omsk and $3,267 from reaching our $20,000 fundraising goal. Camden Strong!”
July 14: “Breaking News: Team Camden 192 reaches $20,000. Thanks to generous donations received today from the Delaney family, Dick and Mary Ellen, we have reached our fundraising goal. Shout out to Ann (Delaney) Love and all her friends and clients for a major push in the last two weeks, and to Ryan Mahan and Kim Livingston who continue to champion our mission. Thanks to all the generous donors in Mount Washington Valley and to their families and friends in many places outside the Valley who have donated or ridden to support our cause. And thanks to Camden and the Bailey family for the inspiration they provide to Team Camden 192 and countless others.
“Remaining goals — 1. finish our virtual ride around the world (We're almost in Rome); 2. Twenty riders meet the 192-mile goal for Spring and Summer (we have 14 so far); and 3. Ten riders complete the Reimagined Pan-Mass Challenge two-day 192-mile ride. We have one completion and six riders scheduled for a group ride at the end of August. We need three more. Sometimes dreams really do come true!”
Aug. 1: Team Camden 192 Status Report: After 132 days as a team, we have ridden 21,796.9 miles (87.5 percent or our goal). Sixteen riders have reached the 192-mile spring-summer goal. There have been four two-day 192-mile rides (Chris Darling once and Cody Bryan three times). We have raised $20,098 for the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (exceeding our goal). Remaining: We have 51 days to go and five riders within striking distance of the 192-mile spring-summer ride. Six riders are scheduled to ride 192 miles on Aug. 28 and 29 on the Southern Maine Coast. If all goes well, we will reach the team's Pan-Mass Reimagined goal of 10 two-day rides. We will continue to collect pledges and donations until Sept. 21. Thank you to all the riders and donors who have supported our cause.”
Aug. 13: On Day 144, Team Camden 192 arrived in Quebec City. Uncle Jack decided to ‘treat’ our team to a five-star hotel. The going rate for the Chateau Frontenac is $293 per night, but for our team, we get to stay at this iconic hotel virtually for free. Not only that, but our stay includes a virtual breakfast and a virtual spa treatment. So, replenish your calories in style and soothe your achy muscles. We're headed for Montreal.
“Team Camden 192 by the numbers: Day 144 — 5 riders, 121.2 miles, 5,213 feet elevation. Week 21 — 1,005.8 miles, 201.2 per day. Total — 24,483.1 miles, 170.0 miles per day. We are 175 miles from Montreal and 418 miles from Kennett High School. Camden Strong!”
Aug. 15: “Looks like Darren Piotrow has done it. We are home at last.”
Aug. 29: Shout out to my teammates on Team Camden 192. Ann Love, Sue Reeves, Stephanie Loynd (my wonderful daughter) and I biked 113 miles on Saturday and 80 miles today to complete our two-day, 192-mile Reimagined Pan-Mass Challenge. Also, my three teammates have raised a combined $9,000. Also, also, Terry Love and Harry Mann supported us in the ride with food and water and fixed three flat tires today. Our team has now ridden over 26,000 miles as a group and raised over $23,000 for the Jimmy Fund and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. So proud of our team and so grateful for the many generous people in our community and our friends and family in other places. Thanks to Camden and the Bailey family and all the people who have supported our cause. Camden Strong!”
“Camden is a tremendous kid and our leader,” Loynd said. “He inspires us all. He’s the reason we were able to raise more than $23,000. People saw who was the face of what we were trying to do.”
