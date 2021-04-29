FRYEBURG — After being sidelined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fryeburg Academy girls’ tennis team returns to the court in 2021 eager to make up for lost time and have a new coach with longtime ties to the program just as passionate.
“These Raiders have a passion and an inner belief that make them champions,” said Coach Chris Chaffee, who is thrilled to be back on the sidelines at FA.
“This is my 13th year as the girls' coach and I am humbled to be able to coach the girls this season,” Chaffee said on Saturday. “I missed it for sure last year and I always look forward to meeting and helping every player the best that I can.”
Preseason started earlier this month, and Chaffee likes what he’s seen thus far from his squad.
“They are fueled with a drive and a willingness to improve each day,” he said, adding, “A foundation based on a strong mindset is the building block that makes this group of girls a pleasure to teach. I am thrilled to be their coach.”
Members of the team include seniors Marra MacMillan and Ellen Taylor; juniors Alana Cini, Leah Charles, Naomi Harper, Riley Miller, Maggie Pierce, Chloe Satory, Rose Schenstrom, Daryna Serediuk and Yoonseo Song; sophomores Ainsley Foster and Shin May; and freshmen Jiwon Choi, Amber Gagnon, MaryJane Owens and Winter Raymond.
Returning Raiders include juniors Cini, Charles, Harper and Schenstrom. McMillian, who will be playing singles this year, for Fryeburg, is also out for the team.
“Marra has got some game and talent,” said Chaffee. “She can strike a good ball and is also lefty which is a big advantage to have. She has some playing experience that will help lead the team.”
Serediuk is a newcomer to the team this year and, according to Chaffee, “will add some important depth” to the team.
“Daryna is from Ukraine and is athletic,” he said. “She has the motivation to do well and to win. Daryna's topspin forehand is her biggest weapon.”
Harper, according to Chaffee, “has a gracious but competitive nature. Her speed and consistency add to the natural court coverage ability.”
Cini and Schenstrom are expected to be a factor in doubles.
“Alana and Rose have the right energy to play well,” Chaffee said. “Alana can control the ball pretty well. So, that combined with Roze's volleys and both of their court awareness, they will work well together.”
He added: “Our other doubles players are newcomers to the roster. Sophomores Chloe Sartory and Ainsley Foster are the biggest and pleasant surprises this year. Chloe is a field hockey player and possesses natural hand-eye coordination and maneuverability. With the help of Ainsley’s focus and consistency they will perform well on the court.”
Chaffee said Charles and Miller are also progressing well.
“Their skills are increasing and they are gaining confidence day in day out,” he said. “Every player on the team amazes me in terms of their attitude and personality. They are extremely supportive, gracious and are ready and capable to achieve the goal of getting the very best out of themselves. That effort will produce results and those are qualities you want to have in life.”
Chaffee is happy to have good numbers out for the team.
“The girls had a big turnout for this season, which is awesome to see,” he said. “We have players that have never played before, we have players that have played a few times and we have a couple that has played seasonally. All the different levels of players and interest are very positive to see. It means a lot for the growth of the sport of tennis at the Academy and in the community. As a coach I want them to try to soak up as much knowledge and information they can, but also have fun doing it. There is no pressure on them this year. I know they will make me proud. Being on the court and practicing with the players we have this year brings a lot of happiness and joy as a coach. The girls have champion-like attitudes but also show tremendous sportsmanship to one another.”
Chaffee talked about team goals for the season.
“One of the main goals this year as a coach and for the team is improvement and progress,” he said. “We have just started practicing and every player on the team has gotten better each day. They are having fun and they want to come to practice every day, with a desire to play. They are determined to continue to learn new skills. As a coach, you can’t ask much more than that. They give so much effort and have so much character. They all have the heart and are willing to put in the work. With this drive, the results will come.
Fryeburg opened its season with a see-saw match against Mountain Valley at home on April 15. The visiting Falcons won the contest 3-2.
In singles, Serediuk fell 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); MacMillan won 6-1, 6-1; and Harper fell 6-1, 6-7 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 7-6 (7-5).
In doubles, Sartory/Foster fell 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; and Cinci/Miller won 6-0, 6-3.
On April 20, the Raiders fell 5-0 to Greely in Cumberland, Maine.
Serediuk fell 6-2, 6-4; MacMillan lost 6-0, 6-0; and Harper came up just short in a thriller, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Foster/Miller lost 6-0, 6-3; and Owens/Schenstrom fell 6-0, 6-1.
The Raiders are scheduled to travel to North Yarmouth Academy on Friday for a 4 p.m. match.
“Our hope as a team is to grow and to hang tough,” said Chaffee. “We aren't going to yield. We are going to keep going. We are going to push and continue to move forward. With that mindset, it will take them beyond winning and display perseverance and resilience.”
