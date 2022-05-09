FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team took it to Wells in a total team victory last Tuesday, winning 7-0 at Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine.
Abby Ontencgo pitched maybe her finest game to date in the victory. You could see pitcher Ontencgo had her command from the opening pitch. She kept the ball down in the strike zone, forcing Wells hitters to pound it into the ground where the infield could field and throw to first to record outs.
Wells threatened in the top of the fourth but Shelby Purslow began her coming out party with a startling catch of a line drive ranging to her right, behind the second base bag to reel in a line drive headed for centerfield for the third out of the inning. Purslow kept her party going in the bottom of the fourth frame. She patiently got ahead in the count and in need of a strike the Wells pitcher Delani Brown grooved a fastball and Purslow did not miss it. She hit a dart to the green grass of the outfield reaching first base safely. Purslow advanced to second base on a passed ball, firing up the Raider team. Purslow worked her way around the bases and eventually scored the first run to the delight of the Fryeburg fans.
It turned out to be the winning run as Ontencgo found her groove and erased Wells’ hitters one at a time.
The Raiders kept the offensive line moving and got their runs with patience at the plate, timely hitting and alert base running. Brooke Emery hit an ice cream to left. From the left-hand batter's box on a high and outside pitch, Emery reached her bat out and flicked a soft serve for a base hit. She wasn’t finished there, and then popped the clutch, and put the pedal to the metal. Before you could blink Emery was past first base and rounding second.
The left-fielder played the ball cleanly, but when she looked up Emery was standing on third. The pitcher had the same look on her face as a Southerner does when they stick their toe in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Maine for the first time. It is a look of disbelief. Now completely flustered, the Wells pitcher had to face hard-hitting Katie McIntyre. McIntyre hit a rocket to right over the right fielder’s head, and Emery trotted home.
The Raider defense complimented Ontencgo’s pitching by flashing some leather. The only two hard-hit balls the Warriors had were a leadoff line drive to start the seventh and there was a line drive to right-centerfield that McIntyre caught while ranging to her right.
Convinced his players could not hit Ontencgo, Coach Kevin Fox called for his team to bunt. On the first bunt, Emily Walker had crept up, and when the batter popped the bunt up she made the play throwing to first for the out. The next batter put the ball down a couple of feet in front of the plate. No worries — catcher Ana Maillett hopped up out of her crouch and gunned the runner out at first base.
Also, on defense, Emery made a sure-handed play on a nubba down the first baseline that was spinning towards the foul line. She scooped the spinning ball and tagged the runner out. That play and McIntyre’s catch were the two defensive plays of the game.
In the hairstyle game, Fryeburg also came out on top. The Wells catcher had twin pony braids that were stylish, but the Raiders were styling with Emery and Camden Jones’s faux ponytails. The deciding style of the game were Maillett’s and Emma Rydman’s single pony braids with blue and white ribbon. Absolutely beautiful girls — you stole the hair fashion show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.