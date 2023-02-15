The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team is obviously a very coachable group. You can tell by their individual and team improvement. “The General” as I refer to Gunnar Saunders never ceases to amaze me. He does not have eyes in the back of his head, although some of the passes he throws make you wonder. His teammates know if they get in position to score “The General” will find them with a catchable pass.

Sometimes it is a no-look pass to decoy the defense, sometimes it’s a bounce pass and sometimes it’s a shovel pass off of penetration. Why does it seem that Gunnar has eyes in the back of his head? Because he has a sense of where everyone is on the court. Put out a poorly structured press on the Raiders and Gunnar will dribble right through it.

