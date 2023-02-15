The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team is obviously a very coachable group. You can tell by their individual and team improvement. “The General” as I refer to Gunnar Saunders never ceases to amaze me. He does not have eyes in the back of his head, although some of the passes he throws make you wonder. His teammates know if they get in position to score “The General” will find them with a catchable pass.
Sometimes it is a no-look pass to decoy the defense, sometimes it’s a bounce pass and sometimes it’s a shovel pass off of penetration. Why does it seem that Gunnar has eyes in the back of his head? Because he has a sense of where everyone is on the court. Put out a poorly structured press on the Raiders and Gunnar will dribble right through it.
He sees what needs to get done and does it. The talented junior put 30 points on the board recently against York, including the game-winner on a dribble drive penetration layup with 0.2 seconds on the clock. He then put 40 on Greely in a state-record eight overtime 117-115 loss.
Gunnar averages over nine rebounds per game and Bryce Richardson, his backcourt partner, is yanking down double-digit rebounds as well.
Standing under 6’ how does Gunnar do it? Position and effort are part of it, but Gunnar also has very wide strong shoulders that he uses to keep opponents away while establishing a position for himself. He understands that an offensive rebound puts him in a great scoring position.
While on the fast break, in a recent game against Cape Elizabeth, Gunnar was taking off with a speed dribble and a Caper snuck up behind him. I wanted to yell, “Gunnar watch behind,” but just then Gunnar veered off with a crossover dribble and left the player in the dust. Of course, I realized he knew the Cape guy was there all the time.
In the same game, the Raiders were playing man-to-man defense which with everyone’s hand in the passing lane looks like a match-up zone.
Fryeburg has weapons that are capable of scoring off Gunnar’s no-look passes. Camden Johnson and Bryce have become threats from behind the three-point line.
Of course, there is always Koao Orlando and Idan Oz, who are always looking for crumbs underneath. Gunnar brought the bench to its feet twice in the Cape Elizabeth game. First, he was leading the break on the dribble when Koao sprinted up alongside Gunnar’s left. Gunnar floated a perfect alley-oop pass — soft and catchable. Joao caught the pass with soft hands and kissed the ball off the glass with the left hand for a highlight reel basket.
Later on the break, a pass was floated out to Gunnar ahead of the field. He saved the ball from crossing the baseline with a terrific two-handed pass over his head right to a teammate or the layup. Was it luck or a perfect pass? The bench erupted, suggesting a perfect pass.
Later in the same game, while playing defense, Gunnar shuffled to the side giving the look of an open lane to the bucket to the Cape point guard, setting him up for a drive to the basket. The Cape guy took the bait, and when he started to drive Gunnar shuffled to close the opening. The point guard picked up his dribble and this paralyzed the Cape offense. The ball handler fired up a wild three-pointer that Fryeburg rebounded.
Just another case of Gunnar being one step ahead of everyone else. This might be where the saying “bait and switch” comes from. Remember, Gunnar is only a junior. He has his senior season still to play. It promises to be fun and entertaining.
