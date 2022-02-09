FRYEBURG — Stark’s Hill played host to its largest race of the season last week as 11 schools took part in a 4.97K classical race.
Falmouth took team honors for the girls with 752 points, followed by Deering and Waynflete, both at 741; Cheverus, 740; Greely, 718; Portland, 716; Yarmouth, 707; MCW/North Yarmouth, 697; Freeport, 667; and Fryeburg, 661. Gray-New Gloucester did not have four skiers finish to post a team score.
There were 71 girls in the race, which was won by Annabelle Brooks of Cheverus in 17:16. She was joined on the podium by Megan Cunningham and Alex Collins of Deering and Greely, who finished second and third, respectively, in 17:27 and 17:29.
Fryeburg was led by senior Alanna Nataluk, who placed fourth overall in 17:44.
Other Raiders to finish were Isabel Macht, 34th, 22:58; Kacey-Jane Clark, 60th, 27:57; and Jiwon Choi, 67th, 30:03.
For the boys, Falmouth beat 13 other schools for team laurels with 758 points, followed by Yarmouth, 743; Portland, 738; Freeport, 732; Deering, 724; MCW/North Yarmouth, 689; Brunswick, 672; Waynflete, 671; Gray-New Gloucester, 668; Greely, 641; York, 634; and Fryeburg, 608. Cheverus and Traip did not post team scores.
Falmouth teammates Joey Rouhana and Ryan Gray went one-two in a field of 102 races in 13:50 and 14:16. They were joined on the podium by Freeport’s Sam Robinson, who was third, 14:30.
Fryeburg’s top skier was Owen Reinbach, who placed 24th overall in 17:09. He was followed by Quinn Hagerty, 60th, 18:45; Isaac Twombly-Wiser, 72nd, 20:00; Andrew Irwin, 79th, 20:37; and Artoghrul Rashid, 101st, 25:46.
Coach John Weston’s troops were scheduled to race Wednesday at Libby Hill in Gray, Maine, for the Western Maine Conference Championships. Results were not known as of press time.
