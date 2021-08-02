CONWAY — The “Never Satisfied 2021 Tour” for members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team wrapped up on the hardwood in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Eagles have spent their summer playing lots of hoops and can’t wait for the 2021-2022 season to tipoff this winter.
“It’s been a pretty busy summer, but this group of girls loves it,” said Larry Meader, head coach of the Eagles, said by phone Monday. “The more they can play, the more they want to keep playing.”
The Eagles were involved in a summer program with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays since June with 15-16 girls participating, playing against Fryeburg Academy, Sacopee Valley and Lake Region from the Pine Tree State along with White Mountains Regional and Littleton from New Hampshire.
Kennett, which won titles in 1989 and 2010, appeared in its seventh finals, and second in three years last March. Bishop Brady edged the Eagles 54-52 in the Division II title game. The Eagles went 15-3 last season.
KHS lost five seniors in tri-captains Ella Chandler, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart, along with Jaelin Cummings and Mariah Parker to graduation. That senior class went an incredible 72-15 over the past four years.
The returning members of the varsity squad: senior-to-be Sam Habert; juniors Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan; and sophomores Kaley Goodhart, Sydney Shaw and Sam Sidoti along with fellow sophomore Marissa Caputo also played travel ball for the hometown flock, venturing to Standish, Maine, for the annual St. Joseph’s College Tournament in early July, followed by the Crossroads Tournament July 24-25 in Epping and Portsmouth; and closed out play at the prestigious 10th annual Wally Seaver High School Invitational at Mass Premier Courts in Foxborough, Mass. over the weekend.
Kennett went 3-3 in Standish.
“It was nice to get back to St. Joe’s again this year (after seeing last year’s tourney suspended due to COVID-19),” Meader said. “It kind of gives the girls the college experience by staying in the dorms and eating in the dining hall. We went 3-3 against some good competition.”
He added: “We played the game of the tournament against Gardiner High (from Gardiner, Maine, which won the Central Maine A/B Championship last March). They have a 6’4” girl (Lizzy Gruber) who is getting D1 looks. We lost at the buzzer when she hit a three-pointer 10 feet behind the three-point line with us leading by one at the time. It was a great game, lots of back and forth action.”
The Eagles went 5-1 at the Crossroads Tournament, including beating a pair of Division I schools in Winnacunnet and Exeter. KHS beat Exeter on a three-pointer by Chin at the buzzer to give the girls from Conway a two-point win.
“We ran out of gas in the finals and lost to a very good Memorial team (from Manchester),” Meader said and posted on Facebook: “These girls play so hard and leave it all on the floor, that unfortunately there wasn't enough left in the tank for the final game. This team hates to lose, has high expectations of themselves and found a way to beat another very good D1 team in the semis, Exeter by two, after being down three late in the second half.
“5-1 for the weekend, including 2-1 versus D1 programs, but summer basketball is not about winning tournaments, it's about getting better as individual players, getting better as a team and building team camaraderie, and that happened this weekend! This group just continues to impress, I am so happy I am along for the ride.”
Assistant Coach Steve Cote agreed.
“Awesome weekend! I love coaching these girls — and watching them play is a treat! Many coaches and officials at this weekend’s event had such complimentary things to say about the girls from Kennett — how hard they work and how they play as a team to start. Most importantly in my mind, however, is the enthusiasm for one another’s success and the sportsmanship displayed. These girls represent Kennett High School, the MWV and their families in extraordinary ways. We’re on to Foxborough — can’t wait. #NeverSatisfiedSummerTour2021.”
There were 36 teams in three divisions in the tournament in Foxborough. The Eagles went 3-0 in pool play in the Gray Division on Saturday to advance to the Final Four on Sunday. They beat Cohasset 43-32; topped Ludlow, Mass., 50-12; and bested Bellingham, Mass., 48-22.
“There were only five teams from New Hampshire there, and four of the five finished in the top two in their groups in pool play,” Meader said. “We were hoping we would get to the finals and face Bow, but they also got beat in the semifinals (by eventual champs Old Rochester, Mass.).”
In the semi’s, Dracut outlasted KHS 59-50.
“Although we came up short in the semifinals of the Wally Seaver High School Invitational to a very good Dracut team, our girls sure did represent,” said Meader. “To be honest I was wondering how we would fair entering a tournament such as this with teams from around New England. I talked to a couple of D1 coaches who had attended in the past and was convinced this would be a great experience whether we won a game or not.
“This group went 3-1 and their style of play resulted with many officials and tournament personnel asking the question, ‘Where are you guys from?’ New England now knows Kennett is located in North Conway N.H. These girls do it the right way and represent their school and community in a way we all should be proud of.
“This team got better this summer, and that is what summer is all about. They work hard, they care for each other and they hate to lose. Can't wait to get going for real in November and see where this group takes us. Wherever that is, I know it will be a fun ride.”
