Series of “skills sessions” included for 6-8 grade girls
CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club kicks off its seventh season on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Kennett High School from 4 to 7 p.m. Current club members will begin practicing that afternoon, and all-female athletes up to age 18 interested in playing volleyball are invited to join.
The club will also start a series of five skills sessions for 6-8 grade girls who are interested in learning more about volleyball and who might be interested in joining the club for the season.
The club will field several teams, depending upon the number of girls that sign up for the season. Each team will participate in five, one-day New England Regional Volleyball Association (NERVA) tournaments that will be held in February, March, April and May.
The tournaments can host between four and 12 teams from across New England. NERVA tries to keep teams as close to their home locale as possible. MWV Volleyball has played most of its tournaments in New Hampshire and Maine, with some in Massachusetts over the past six years.
The skills sessions for all interested 6-8 graders will be held on Nov. 14 and 21 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
“This is a chance for young ladies in the valley to be introduced to volleyball,” Director Craig Bartolomei said. “Other regions have middle school programs but the Mount Washington Valley middle schools do not; however, we do have a program at Kennett High School. The MWV Volleyball Club provides a great opportunity for girls to learn a new sport prior to high school and see if it’s a sport they like, and then continue to develop their skills in the high school program.”
The Club welcomes players from across the valley and surrounding towns. Over the years, players have joined from Freedom, Tamworth, Ossipee and Wolfeboro, as well as Fryeburg and Bridgton, Maine.
MWV Volleyball has assisted with the development of skills for players on the Kennett High School and Kingswood Regional High School teams as well as serving as an opportunity for youths that do not have middle school volleyball programs.
The club was started in 2015 and is currently managed by Craig Bartolomei, the current coach of the Kennett High team and MWVVC director and president. He is joined by coaches Jocelyn Judge, a former Kennett High coach and current Inter-Lakes Middle School coach, and Aksel Drosa, who played professionally in Europe and is now the club’s head coach.
As to the benefits of playing volleyball, Bartolomei said, “At ages when building self-esteem and confidence are so important, volleyball and the club are a great way for young ladies to build both. As the father of a young player myself, I think making friends from across the valley is very important. The older girls are great with my daughter and have already helped her feel more comfortable about middle school and entering Kennett High School in the future. The girls are a great group of young women. It has been my honor to be involved with them through the club.”
Parents interested in having their daughter join the club for season-long play or to participate in the 6-8 grade skills sessions can contact Craig Bartolomei at craig@bartolomeilaw.com and find more information at www.mwvvolleyball.org.
Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club is a non-profit corporation with Federal 501(c)(3) status. Please contact us at mwvvolleyball.org if you or your business would like to support our club financially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.