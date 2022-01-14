By Debbie Anderson
More serious than a holiday muffin-top is a holiday debt hangover. It is so tempting to splurge once that Christmas spirit hits, we often find ourselves in more debt than intended. It goes without saying that any debt is troubling unless it is for an investment that will produce returns.
I figured we could go over a few tips to hack away at that holiday (and non-holiday) debt so you are prepared to start saving for a house or for your retirement. Either way, getting your budget back in the “plus” column is critical to either of those goals.
New Year’s resolutions tend to focus on losing weight and quite often around losing debt. One of the easiest ways to tackle your debt is to keep track of your spending for a single month. Remember, this is a long-term plan so don’t get all crazy with your newly tightened purse strings. Just track where your money is going with your current “plan”. This will most likely be a very eye-opening experience, as most of us do not pay much attention to every dollar we spend.
To clarify, this exercise will only work if you track every dollar. Don’t take $40 out of the ATM and mark it down as $40. You will want to itemize where that cash went. That is the challenging part.
What you will likely learn from this is how quickly the little expenses add up. If you’re one that drives through Dunkin on your way to work every day, this little “pit-stop” is probably costing you almost $800 a year. It gets much worse (or frankly, more encouraging) if you eat lunch out a couple times a week as well. Two lunches at $10 each is costing you over $1,000 a year.
While nobody is suggesting you completely cut out those items, you will now at least be aware of them and perhaps think twice before stopping. I have to believe there’s coffee at work available, bringing lunch from home is a huge savings and you could do a lot more good for your personal budget with that $1,800 than eating a burger.
“Once buyers realize how much they can save toward a down payment with tiny adjustments to their lifestyle, they become more motivated to cut out other unnecessary expenditures,” Badger Realty agent David Cianciolo said.
The next item is something I enjoy doing because I like to see my results and know what my goal is. Make note of each of your debts. If there are a couple credit cards, a car loan and some other random debt, get them written down and put in front of you. Also make note of the interest rate on each.
Now you are able to target the highest rates with either increased payments or switching them to lower rate cards if even for one year. Having these in front of you can help keep your focus and motivate you to not keep “running on Dunkin.” I should note that Dunkin Donuts is awesome and I don’t mean to keep picking on them.
Lastly is something I struggle with, but doesn’t mean it is any less of a great idea. I am impatient and want to see results quickly. I want to save up a cache of cash and then make a big payment to the loan so I can see a big drop in the principal. Don’t fall into this trap but instead start to make small increases in your monthly payments. Even a small increase as $10 or $20 dollars will have a big impact over the course of the year. Remember what those amounts added up to from above.
Once you are out of debt, then comes the fun part. You get to migrate your finances in the other direction. I would encourage you to meet with a financial planner for some real expert advice, but at the very least you can start putting those credit card payments into a savings account. You have stopped using credit cards, right? Now you can start to build a savings account for any of life’s little hiccups that likely caused you to use the cards in the first place.
In the end, this is one resolution that is well worth the effort. Not only will you feel better about your financial situation, you’ll have the added benefit of keeping a resolution that matters.
