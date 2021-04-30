Step into this bright and open two-bedroom, two-bath C.C. Russo contemporary located at 45 Ridge Road in Bartlett.
Built as a two-bedroom for the current owners, there is a three-bedroom septic system with room to finish the lower level.
Soak up the quiet zen from your own 1½ acres bordering White Mountain National Forest, or drive just 10 minutes to be in the center of activity in North Conway.
Enter the home and head to the kitchen which is equipped with stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry and a charming breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a laundry room.
The kitchen opens into the bright, open-concept living and dining area with vaulted ceilings, large windows, french doors to a deck with views of the expansive front lawn and a cozy stone-faced gas log fireplace.
The large front deck is a great entertaining space, while the back deck, accessed through sliders off the kitchen, is perfect for grilling and al fresco dining. There are two bedrooms on the main level: a master suite with jetted tub and walk-in shower and a second bedroom with another en suite bath.
The large basement can easily be finished for more living space or a third bedroom (the electrical and plumbing is roughed out and ready).The two-car garage is an easy out to get to the slopes on a powder day. The landscaping gives this home’s curb appeal a “wow” factor. Thoughtfully designed stonewalls are placed throughout the property.
This home has been lovingly maintained by its only owners and is ready to make memories with a new family.
The MLS number is 4857958. The list price is $525,000.
The listing agent is Emily Kubichko. She can be contacted at (603) 662-4455 or emily@pinkhamrealestate.com.
