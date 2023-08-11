8-12-2023 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 16 Ghia St. Fryeburg, Maine. The list price is $824,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Located at 16 Ghia St. in Fryeburg, Maine, this four-bedroom, 2½ bath, new construction, contemporary-style home is located on 3.95 acres on a pine studded lot set back from the road.

The home is near the Saco River with mountain views.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.