2-25-2022 Property of the Week

This week's property is located at 17 Chatham Pines Lane in Fryeburg, Maine. The list price is $259,900. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This week’s property, located at 17 Chatham Pines Lane in Fryeburg, Maine, is chance to own a home in Kimball Lake Shores in Fryeburg, Maine.

A gorgeous sandy beach is just a short walk away where you can enjoy swimming, fishing, boating and, in the winter, direct snowmobile access, ice fishing and skating.

The views from the beach and out on the water are some of the most striking mountain views in the area looking directly out to Mount Kearsarge across to the lights of Shawnee Peak.

The home, which was completely rebuilt in 2001 and has been meticulously maintained, offers open-concept living with a beautiful porch to enjoy meals and game nights with the family.

There are three bedrooms and an extra sleeping room so there is plenty of room for family and guests. There is a level open lot for the late night bon fires and s’mores.

This is a perfect vacation or year-round home that is only 15 minutes to Fryeburg and 20 minutes to North Conway’s shopping and dining.

The list price is $259,900.

The Maine MLS number is 1520334.

Elizabeth Scully of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty is the listing agent.

She can be contacted at elizabethscully@kw.com or (603) 986-9581.

