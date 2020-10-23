Welcome to Black Bear Lodge in Bartlett's desired Glen Ledge neighborhood. Located at 456 Glen Ledge Road in Bartlett, this spectacular near 6,000-square-feet custom-built log home is on 2 private acres with views to Attitash and the Stanton Mountain Range.
The home includes five bedrooms, five baths, a great room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, one-level living, updated family room, media room and a newly built-custom children's indoor play area with a slide and loft.
The site has very recently been improved with landscaping featuring evergreen rock gardens, wildflower meadows below boulder walls, lighting circling the property, and a smart irrigation system.
It was featured in The Wall Street Journal's real estate section "Mansion" in September of 2019.
Black Bear Lodge is a Mount Washington Valley treasure.
The MLS number is 4830754. The list price is $1,800,000.
The list agent is
Theresa Bernhardt of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty. Bernhardt can be contacted at (603) 986-5286, theresab@kw.com or go to theresabernhardt.com.
