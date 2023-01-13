Ski-town living doesn’t get better. North Conway is consistently voted as one of North America’s top ski towns. Imagine walking out your door to cross-country ski, eat, drink, golf or fly fish.
You can do it all from 30 Mason Road in North Conway, a quiet location that is steps away from town owned recreation trails. Enjoy a five-minute walk to the village shops and cafes or hop in your car for a three-minute drive to the high-speed quad at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
This completely renovated four-bedroom, three-bath, two-story New Englander has a cozy mountain vibe, stylish hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, beautiful open-design kitchen with an island that seats four and plenty of storage. There is also new baths and a sunny dining area with mountain views.
Efficient heating and lighting were designed into this mountain retreat. Take a step out the glass double doors to your private patio and enjoy meals outside or star gaze at night.
There’s even a large shed for all of your seasonal toys. Currently this home is a very successful rental property. Come enjoy life in the mountains.
The list price is $725,000. The MLS number is 4938797.
Contact Badger Peabody & Smith Realty listing agent is Kevin Killourie at (603) 986-5551 or call the North Conway office directly at (603) 356-5757.
