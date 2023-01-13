Ski-town living doesn’t get better. North Conway is consistently voted as one of North America’s top ski towns. Imagine walking out your door to cross-country ski, eat, drink, golf or fly fish.

You can do it all from 30 Mason Road in North Conway, a quiet location that is steps away from town owned recreation trails. Enjoy a five-minute walk to the village shops and cafes or hop in your car for a three-minute drive to the high-speed quad at Cranmore Mountain Resort.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.