Built in 1890, this charming antique home located at 199 Moultonville Road in Ossipee was once the residence of Chester E. Merrow, a United States Congressman.
This spacious, well-loved home provides plenty of room for family and friends to gather yet have their own separate space. Enter into a good-sized foyer with the kitchen directly in front of you, the dining room to the right and the living room to your left.
The large dining room is fondly called the "pink room" by one of the grandchildren and is the current owners favorite room.
The kitchen has a beautiful beamed ceiling and a good size island where you can prepare your meals. Sit and enjoy your coffee while you watch the hummingbirds, deer, moose and bear wonder through the backyard which is full of beautiful Rhododendrons.
The laundry area is set just off the kitchen. The charming living room features custom built in shelves and antique lighting. You will find additional built in shelves in the library, a room that has a wonderful nostalgic feel about it.
Off the library is a screened in porch, another great place to relax and enjoy the quiet life. There is also a half bath on the first floor. Upstairs, you will find three good sized bedrooms, an additional room and two full baths.
This vintage New Englander sits on 1.4 acres and is conveniently close to all town amenities: school, post office, library, shopping, and the local swimming hole, Mill Pond.
The MLS number is 4790948. The home is being sold as is for $230,000 and does need updating. The 2.2 acre lot next door is also available for sale (see MLS number 4790949) and sellers will consider all offers made separately or with the additional land. This is a treasure you need to see to appreciate its potential.
The listing agent is Jan Sanborn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty. She can be contacted at jan.sanborn@verani.com.
